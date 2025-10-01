The Denver Broncos are coming off a dominant defensive effort in their 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, and now Sean Payton's men will take on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Broncos enter Sunday's showdown with the NFL's second-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 16.8 points per game. According to the latest Week 5 NFL odds, Denver is a 3.5-point underdog on the road, but SportsLine's model is projecting the Under (43.5) to hit in well over 50% of simulations.

SportsLine's model is expecting more entertaining affairs involving two other AFC West teams. The model is backing Over 48 points to be scored when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts, and the Over (48.5) when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Washington Commanders. Those NFL picks make up an AFC West parlay at Fanduel Sportsbook that pays out over 6-1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 39-19 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Sunday AFC West betting picks for NFL Week 5 (odds subject to change):

Broncos vs. Eagles: Under 43.5 points (-105)

Raiders vs. Colts: Over 47.5 points (-118)

Chargers vs. Commanders: Over 48.5 points (-105)

Combining the model's three picks into an AFC West parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +604 (risk $100 to win $604).

Broncos vs. Eagles, Under 43.5 points (-105, FanDuel)

Denver's defense is among the best in the NFL, and Philadelphia's offense has struggled at times to throw the ball. The Eagles are averaging only 138 passing yards per game, which ranks 31st in the league. Denver, meanwhile, is giving up fewer than 100 yards rushing per game, which could lead to a low-scoring affair on Sunday. SportsLine's model is projecting these teams to combine for 42 points, resulting in the Under hitting in 53% of simulations.

Raiders vs. Colts, Over 47.5 points (-118, FanDuel)



Raiders fans were happy to see rookie running back Ashton Jeanty hit his stride in Las Vegas' narrow loss to the Bears last week. The rookie racked up 138 yards on 21 carries and accounted for three total touchdowns. The Colts' offense has also been explosive early in the season, ranking fourth in scoring at 30.8 points per game. SportsLine's model is calling for these teams to score 54 points, resulting in the Over hitting in 63% of simulations.

Chargers vs. Commanders, Over 48.5 points (-105, FanDuel)

The Chargers are off to a 3-1 start thanks to the play of quarterback Justin Herbert. Los Angeles' signal caller has completed 63.8% of his passes for 1,063 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. The Chargers are averaging 249.0 passing yards per game with Herbert under center, which ranks fifth in the NFL. In addition, the total has gone Over in six of the Chargers' last seven games at home. SportsLine's model is expecting that trend to continue on Sunday as LA records a 27-24 win, helping the Over hit in 53% of simulations.