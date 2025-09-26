The Los Angeles Rams will be looking to avenge their defensive meltdown when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Rams had a 26-7 lead against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter of Week 3 but came undone and allowed Jalen Hurts to throw three unanswered touchdowns. Then, a game-winning field goal was blocked by Eagles defensive Jordan Davis, who ran the ball back 61 yards for a game-winning touchdown.



The visiting Colts have been an early-season surprise and enter Sunday's matchup at SoFi Stadium at 3-0. However, it's the Rams who are 3.5-point favorites in the latest NFL Week 4 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The SportsLine model projects the Colts keep this game close and move to 4-0-0 ATS on the season. The model is also backing the Bears to win against the Raiders, and the Jaguars vs. 49ers to go Under 46.5 points.

Three Sunday late-afternoon betting picks for NFL Week 4 (odds subject to change):

Colts (+3.5) vs. Rams (-112)

Jaguars vs. 49ers under 46.5 (-105)

Bears to defeat the Raiders (-104)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFL late-afternoon parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +625 (risk $100 to win $625).

Colts (+3.5) vs. Rams (-112, FanDuel)

Indianapolis has been on fire, but has also won two games against subpar teams in the Dolphins and Titans while barely squeaking by against the Broncos. Los Angeles will be the Colts' toughest test yet, especially on the road. Sunday's matchup is a perfect opportunity for the Rams defense -- which was solid in Weeks 1 and 2-- to rebound after imploding against the Eagles in the second half of Week 3. However, the SportsLine projection model has the Colts keeping Sunday's game close and covering the spread in 52% of simulations.

Jaguars vs. 49ers under 46.5 (-105, FanDuel)



San Francisco is the favorite at home but is still dealing with a lot of injuries, and it still isn't certain if Brock Purdy will be healthy enough to start under center. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense have been inconsistent through the first three weeks of the season. The 49ers defense has lost Nick Bosa for the rest of the season but is clearly an improved unit with Robert Saleh back on the sideline. The Under is projected to hit in 55% of simulations by the SportsLine model.

Bears to defeat the Raiders (-104, FanDuel)

Chicago has won three of the last five meetings with the Raiders, including a 20-9 win in Las Vegas in 2021 and a 30-12 win at Soldier Field in 2023. Ben Johnson's team got a confidence boosting win against the Cowboys in Week 3 where Caleb Williams threw for 298 yards with four touchdowns, while the Raiders defense has struggled to limit the pass so far this season, allowing 237.0 yards per game. The SportsLine model projects Chicago will win in 54% of simulations.