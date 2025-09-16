The Dallas Cowboys put the foot back in football last weekend when Brandon Aubrey's leg was the talk around many NFL circles. The Cowboys kicker nailed a 64-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter and then a 46-yard field goal as time ran out in overtime to give the Cowboys their first victory of the season in a 40-37 final against the New York Giants. Dak Prescott threw for 361 yards and CeeDee Lamb had 112 receiving yards, yet, it was Aubrey's leg that garnered much of the Week 2 praise. Despite a matchup against the winless Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Cowboys are underdogs in the latest Week 3 NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. But the SportsLine model projects the Cowboys to win outright, without the need for similar late-game heroics from Aubrey. The model is also backing the Eagles to win and cover as 3.5-point favorites against the Rams, and the Giants vs. Chiefs to go Under 44.5 points. Those NFL picks are part of an NFC East parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook that pays out over 6-1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 37-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Sunday NFC East betting picks for NFL Week 3 (odds subject to change):

Eagles (-3.5) vs. Rams (-102)

Giants vs. Chiefs Under 44.5 points (-105)

Cowboys to defeat the Bears (-108)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFC East parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +644 (risk $100 to win $644).

Eagles (-3.5) vs. Rams (-102, FanDuel)

The defending Super Bowl champions are off to a 2-0 start, including defeating the Chiefs, 20-17, on the road in a Super Bowl rematch last week. The Eagles return to Philadelphia on Sunday, and the Eagles defeated the Rams, 28-22, in last year's postseason en route to the Super Bowl crown. Jalen Hurts is 3-0 against Matthew Stafford, including last year's postseason, over his career, and the Eagles are once again winning behind a strong rushing attack. Philadelphia is seventh in the NFL in rushing (140 yards per game), and Saquon Barkley had 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 7.9 yards per attempt last year in the playoffs against the Rams. The model projects the Eagles to cover the spread in 64% of simulations.

Giants vs. Chiefs: Under 44.5 points (-105, FanDuel)



Russell Wilson and the Giants shocked the NFL with their 37-point performance against the Cowboys in Week 2 after failing to score a touchdown in Week 1. Wilson leads the NFL in passing yards (618 yards) after throwing for 450 yards and three touchdowns against Dallas. But he's still the same quarterback who many Giants fans wanted benched after a Week 1 performance where he completed 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards and no touchdowns. The Chiefs are a significantly tougher defensive challenge than Dallas, and six of the last eight Kansas City regular-season games have finished Under the total. The Chiefs are still less than 100% healthy, and the model projects 44 combined points scored in this Sunday Night Football matchup.

Cowboys to defeat the Bears (-108, FanDuel)

Dallas had the No. 1 scoring in the NFL in 2023, the last year Prescott played a full season, and he showcased why with 40 points against the Giants last week. Dallas totaled 478 yards against the Giants after playing the Eagles tough in a 24-20 loss on the road in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game. The Bears are off to a difficult start in the Ben Johnson era, including last weekend's 52-21 loss to the Lions to drop to 0-2 on the season. Chicago returns home on Sunday, but still, the model projects the Cowboys to win in 59% of simulations despite being a 1.5-point underdog.