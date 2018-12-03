'Sunday Night Football' couldn't stop zooming in on Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers' face

The Chargers have largely been overshadowed by the likes of the Patriots and Chiefs in the AFC throughout this season, but over the past two weeks they've been garnering a bit more attention. Part of that is due to the MVP-caliber performance of quarterback Philip Rivers, who at 36 years young is in the midst of a career year.

If you're not overly familiar with Rivers' time in San Diego before the team moved to Los Angeles, he's notorious for the goofy faces he makes during the course of a game. So notorious, in fact, that he had an entire blog dedicated to them years ago.

Sunday's 33-30 win over the Steelers brought a lot of emotion out of Rivers. The camera crew caught a bevy of world-class Rivers faces. And who can blame him? That game was an emotional roller coaster. The Chargers were down 23-6 in the second half, and things looked dire. Then, the Chargers stormed back, with Desmond King's punt return touchdown putting the Chargers down two before the offense tied the game. The game ended with a game-winning field goal (on the third try) for the Chargers.

One of the truly glorious things about Rivers' current look is his haircut. It makes his eyes look just a little bit crazier.

After the Steelers went up 22-6 (before an extra point), Rivers looked a bit miffed.

More closeups of Rivers please pic.twitter.com/Shs2W8Bl87 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 3, 2018

Steelers fans should have known right then how doomed they were. Rivers also had this particularly creepy "let's go" look.

The moments from read, typing, to getting that text back pic.twitter.com/il9YYif98s — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 3, 2018

Then, of course, The Checkdown made this fantastic compilation of Rivers faces (bottom right is the best).

The many faces of Philip Rivers pic.twitter.com/rEaaO8qOSu — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 3, 2018

The quarterback threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns after the offense was jumpstarted by rookie running back Justin Jackson in the second half.

Rivers finally gave his best post-game interview since the bolo tie and snakeskin boots interview four years ago. Rivers threw shade on those sleeping on the Chargers, but after Sunday's win, it's hard to imagine anyone will sleeping on them now.