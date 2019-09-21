Sunday Night Football odds: Browns vs. Rams picks, predictions from model on 79-53 run

The Cleveland Browns started the week by winning on Monday in prime time. They'll end it by hosting the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Browns rebounded from a blowout Week 1 home loss to the Tennessee Titans by throttling the short-handed New York Jets 23-3 on Monday night. They face a significant boost in competition from the Rams, who appear poised to be front-runners for another NFC title. Los Angeles comes in off a 27-9 victory over the New Orleans Saints in a rematch of last year's NFC title game. Los Angeles is a three-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 47.5 in the latest Rams vs. Browns odds. Before you make any Browns vs. Rams picks, make sure you see the Sunday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Additionally, it nailed the Seahawks (+4) covering against the Steelers and the Patriots (-18) covering a massive spread against the Dolphins with room to spare in Week 2.

The model ranked inside the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has dialed in on Browns vs. Rams.

The model knows the Rams will be wary of avoiding a letdown against a Cleveland club hosting a Sunday night game for the first time in 11 years. Their victory over the Saints comes with somewhat of an asterisk because Saints quarterback Drew Brees was injured late in the first half and did not return. Los Angeles took advantage with a dominant second half in which it outscored New Orleans 21-6.

Even so, the Aaron Donald-led defense already appeared to be headed towards a strong day as it held the Saints to three first-half points and Brees was just 3-of-5 passing for 38 yards with an interception in limited action.

The Rams also saw their offense pick up the pace in the second half, with two of their three touchdown drives covering 75 yards. Jared Goff finished 19-of-28 for 283 yards with one touchdown. He added a one-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Even so, Los Angeles is far from a sure thing to cover the Browns vs. Rams spread on Sunday Night Football.

The Browns received plenty of hype in the preseason following last year's impressive late surge behind quarterback Baker Mayfield. They emerged as the betting favorite to win the NFC North amid surging expectations. But their skeptics were given plenty of fodder following a 43-13 Week 1 home loss to the Titans, who have since lost two straight. Cleveland responded with a much-needed bounce-back performance against the Jets, who were without starting quarterback Sam Darnold (mono).

Even so, the Browns dominated from the outset on the road and quickly squashed New York's hopes of an upset. A big-play offense produced a 19-yard scoring run and a highlight-reel worthy 89-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to Odell Beckham Jr. that put the game away in the third quarter.

