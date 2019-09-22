Sunday Night Football odds: Browns vs. Rams picks, predictions from projection model on 79-53 run

The Los Angeles Rams underwent a drastic transformation from a four-win NFC West doormat in 2016 to a Super Bowl participant just a season ago. The Cleveland Browns hope to follow that same blueprint. The Browns get a major test when they host the defending NFC champs in a nationally televised showdown on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Rams (2-0) were mired in misery upon their return to Los Angeles amid a 4-12 campaign three seasons ago. But coach Sean McVay quickly turned things around and the Rams ended up in the Super Bowl last season. The Browns (1-1) are just two seasons removed from an 0-16 campaign, but they notched seven wins last year and appear to be on an upward trajectory behind quarterback Baker Mayfield and first-year coach Freddie Kitchens. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 47.5 in the latest Rams vs. Browns odds. Before you lock in your Rams vs. Browns picks, make sure you check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has taken into account that the Rams currently have five sacks, tied for No. 14 in the NFL, and Dante Fowler has two of them. But it stands to reason that Aaron Donald and the rest of the defensive line should get their share of opportunities against Baker Mayfield. Cleveland's quarterback has one of the slowest snap-to-throw averages in the league and prefers to try for big plays as opposed to short routes or check downs.

Los Angeles' offense has also already seen the benefit from the return of the sure-handed Cooper Kupp, who missed the second half of last season and the playoffs because of a knee injury. As Jared Goff's most trusted option, Kupp has 12 catches for a team-high 166 yards through two games. His 66-yard catch and run against the Saints set up Goff's touchdown plunge and essentially sealed the victory.

Even so, Los Angeles is far from a sure thing to cover the Browns vs. Rams spread on Sunday Night Football.

The Browns have numerous injury concerns, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. But they should benefit from the likely return of wideout Rashard Higgins, who missed Monday's game because of a knee injury. The sure-handed Colorado State product had two catches for 46 yards in the season opener. He finished last year with 39 catches for a career-high 572 yards and four touchdowns.

Cleveland's special teams also excelled against New York. Punter Jamie Gillan earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after putting five of his punts inside the 20-yard line. Also, kicker Austin Seibert responded from missing an extra point in Week 1 by connecting on three field goals, including two from 40-plus yards, and both of his extra points.

