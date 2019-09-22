Sunday Night Football odds: Browns vs. Rams picks, top predictions from proven projection model on 79-53 run

The Cleveland Browns will try to get their sputtering offense in gear when they square off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Expected to have a dynamic offense after acquiring receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to pair with quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb, the Browns (1-1) are averaging 360.5 yards per game, which ranks just 15th in the league. Even worse, the Browns are scoring just 18.0 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NFL. On Sunday, they meet a Rams (2-0) team that is coming off an impressive 27-9 win over New Orleans. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a four-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Browns odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Rams vs. Browns picks of your own, make sure you check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

The model ranked inside the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks.

Now, the model has dialed in on Browns vs. Rams.

The model has taken into account that the Rams currently have five sacks, tied for No. 14 in the NFL, and Dante Fowler has two of them. But it stands to reason that Aaron Donald and the rest of the defensive line should get their share of opportunities against Mayfield. Cleveland's quarterback has one of the slowest snap-to-throw averages in the league and prefers to try for big plays as opposed to short routes or check downs.

Los Angeles' offense has also already seen the benefit from the return of the sure-handed Cooper Kupp, who missed the second half of last season and the playoffs because of a knee injury. As Jared Goff's most trusted option, Kupp has 12 catches for a team-high 166 yards through two games. His 66-yard catch and run against the Saints set up Goff's touchdown plunge and essentially sealed the victory.

Even so, Los Angeles is far from a sure thing to cover the Browns vs. Rams spread on Sunday Night Football.

Cleveland has a pass-rushing prowess off the edge in Myles Garrett. The former No. 1 overall pick leads the league in sacks (five) through two games. He is coming off a game in which he had three sacks against the Jets. Led by Garrett, the Browns are allowing just 192.5 passing yards per game, which is the fifth-best in the NFL.

In addition, the model has factored in that Goff does not perform as well on the road. Since the beginning of last season, Goff has 12 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions and an 81.1 quarterback rating on the road. Those stats are drastically different at home, where he has 23 touchdowns versus just three interceptions and has a quarterback rating of 113.1.

So who wins Rams vs. Browns on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Browns spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.