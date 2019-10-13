Sunday Night Football odds: Chargers vs. Steelers picks, predictions from expert who's 15-7 on Pittsburgh games

The Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, both coming off losses, will try to bounce back on Sunday Night Football when they meet at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The Chargers (2-3) are coming off a surprising 20-13 loss to the previously winless Broncos and are two games behind Kansas City in the AFC West standings. Meanwhile, the Steelers (1-4) are coming off a 26-23 loss to the rival Ravens in which starting quarterback Mason Rudolph was forced out due to a concussion. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a six-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Steelers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 41.5. Before you make any Steelers vs. Chargers picks of your own, you need to hear what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 216-168 on NFL picks against the spread, returning $2,981 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Steelers. In fact, he has nailed 15 of his last 22 picks involving Pittsburgh. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

White knows that Los Angeles will face a third-string and undrafted rookie at quarterback. Rudolph, who had been filling in for Ben Roethlisberger, is in the concussion protocol after taking a third quarter hit from Ravens safety Earl Thomas last week and will sit on Sunday. He will be replaced by Devlin Hodges, a rookie from Samford whom the Steelers signed after he went undrafted in April. The advantage goes to a Chargers defense that already is stellar against the pass, ranking eighth in the NFL by allowing 215.0 yards per game.

White also has factored in that L.A. is facing a team that struggles on the West Coast. Since Mike Tomlin took over as coach of the Steelers in 2010, they are 2-7 straight-up playing on the West Coast. The average score in those nine games was 25-21.

Even so, Los Angeles is no guarantee to win, much less cover, the Steelers vs. Chargers spread on Sunday Night Football.

Pittsburgh has the edge in turnover ratio. The Steelers have 12 takeaways this season, tied for the league lead, and have turned the ball over just seven times. Their plus-five differential is fifth in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Chargers have a minus-two differential after having turned the ball over eight times while getting six turnovers on defense.

In addition, even though Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has 1,465 passing yards, fifth-most in the NFL, he has just seven touchdown passes, which is just 13th in the league. His quarterback rating of 94.1 ranks 20th.

