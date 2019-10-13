Sunday Night Football odds: Chargers vs. Steelers picks, predictions from proven expert who's 15-7 on Pittsburgh games

The Los Angeles Chargers will try to get their sputtering offense on track when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The Chargers (2-3) have failed to score more than 20 points in three of their last four games and have lost all three. The only game in that stretch in which they scored more than 20 points came against the tanking Dolphins. Meanwhile, the Steelers (1-4) are coming off a 26-23 loss to the rival Ravens in which starting quarterback Mason Rudolph was forced out due to a concussion. Sunday night's kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a six-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Steelers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 41.5. Before you make any Chargers vs. Steelers picks of your own, you need to hear what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White knows that Los Angeles will face a third-string and undrafted rookie at quarterback. Rudolph, who had been filling in for Ben Roethlisberger, is in the concussion protocol after taking a third quarter hit from Ravens safety Earl Thomas last week and will sit on Sunday. He will be replaced by Devlin Hodges, a rookie from Samford whom the Steelers signed after he went undrafted in April. The advantage goes to a Chargers defense that already is stellar against the pass, ranking eighth in the NFL by allowing 215.0 yards per game.

White also has factored in that L.A. is facing a team that struggles on the West Coast. Since Mike Tomlin took over as coach of the Steelers in 2010, they are 2-7 straight-up playing on the West Coast. The average score in those nine games was 25-21.

Even so, Los Angeles is no guarantee to win, much less cover, the Steelers vs. Chargers spread on Sunday Night Football.

That's because Pittsburgh is the more tested team entering Sunday. The Steelers' five opponents this season are a combined 16-8. Meanwhile, the Chargers' five foes this year are 9-13-1. In addition, Pittsburgh already has faced two defenses better than Los Angeles': New England and San Francisco.

White also noted that Hodges played decently in his brief time against the Ravens. Hodges came off the bench and immediately led the Steelers down the field on a 10-play, 65-yard drive capped off by James Conner's one-yard score to give Pittsburgh its first lead of the game. The rookie quarterback completed 7-of-9 passes for 68 yards and added two rushes for 20 yards in the overtime loss.

