Sunday Night Football odds: Chiefs vs. Patriots picks, predictions from model on 58-40 roll

One of the most anticipated matchups of the season takes place on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET when the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs visit the surging New England Patriots. The Chiefs are coming off a blowout win over the Jaguars, who faced the Patriots in last year's AFC title game. Meanwhile, the Patriots are looking for a signature win to solidify their turnaround from a sluggish start in which they lost two of their first three games.

New England is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Patriots odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 59.5.

The model knows the Chiefs are eager to build on their offensive juggernaut, led by second-year phenom Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. Their 35 points per game rank No. 2 in the NFL and their 411.2 yards per contest rank sixth.

Kansas City (5-0) already has withstood two major challenges to maintain a spotless ledger. Two weeks ago, it overcame an inspired effort from the Broncos for three-plus quarters, but Mahomes engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to help the Chiefs escape with a 31-27 victory.

Last week, they were just a field-goal favorite against a Jaguars club that was expected to make things difficult for Kansas City's playmakers with its physical defense. Instead, the Chiefs jumped out to a 20-point lead and never looked back in the 30-14 win.

Still, there's no guarantee Kansas City can stay within the spread against a Patriots team that is noted for deflating the momentum of countless upstart opponents.

One such example came just two weeks ago when New England (3-2), reeling from two straight defeats, thumped the previously-unbeaten Dolphins 38-7 in Foxborough. They followed it up with a 38-24 rout of the Colts.

New England's once-struggling offense appears to have found its groove behind an efficient Tom Brady and a capable running game. Brady threw for 341 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions against the Colts. Rookie Sony Michel provided punch on the ground with 98 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

