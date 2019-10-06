Sunday Night Football odds: Colts vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from NFL expert who's 21-9 on Indianapolis games

The Indianapolis Colts will try to bounce back from an ugly loss to the Oakland Raiders when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Last week the Colts (2-2) turned the ball over twice, including a game-sealing pick-six late in the fourth quarter, in a 31-24 loss to the Raiders. Despite the loss, Indianapolis remains tied atop the AFC South with the other three teams in the division. Meanwhile, the Chiefs (4-0) will try to remain undefeated and keep pace with the New England Patriots in the AFC. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Colts odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 56. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Colts picks of your own, you need to hear what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 210-165 on against-the-spread picks, returning $2,711 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Colts. In fact, he has hit 21 of his last 30 against the spread picks involving Indianapolis. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Chiefs vs. Colts on Sunday Night Football. He's sharing that pick only at SportsLine.

White has factored in that Kansas City's offense has a huge advantage against Indianapolis' defense. Not only does Kansas City have the No. 1 scoring offense (33.8 points per game) and the No. 2 total offense (474.8 yards per game) in the NFL, the Chiefs are facing an Indianapolis defense dealing with injuries. The Colts will be without linebacker Darius Leonard and safeties Malik Hooker and Clayton Geathers. Factor in that Indianapolis has struggled to stop the run this season, and the Kansas City offense is positioned to have success on Sunday night.

In addition, White has taken into consideration that the Chiefs dominated the Colts the last time the two teams met. In the AFC Divisional playoff game in January, Kansas City shut down Indianapolis, 31-13. And in that game the Colts played with Andrew Luck, not Jacoby Brissett, at quarterback.

Even so, Kansas City is no guarantee to cover the Chiefs vs. Colts spread in prime time.

The Colts have a good matchup with their running game going up against Kansas City's rush defense. Indianapolis is averaging 132.5 yards per game on the ground, which is seventh in the NFL. Meanwhile, Kansas City has the league's second worst rush defense, allowing 149.8 yards per game. If that matchup plays out as the stats suggest, the Colts will be able to move the ball and play keep-away from the Chiefs' explosive offense.

In addition, Indianapolis has a real shot to have receiver T.Y. Hilton in the lineup. Hilton returned to practice on Thursday after missing Sunday's game with a quad injury. He has missed five games in his eight-year career, and the Colts have lost all of them. If Hilton is in the lineup, Indianapolis can exploit Kansas City's pass defense, which is giving up 258.8 passing yards per game.

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Colts on Sunday Night Football? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colts vs. Chiefs spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the top NFL expert who's 21-9 on Indianapolis games, and find out.