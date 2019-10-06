Sunday Night Football odds: Colts vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from proven expert who's 21-9 on Indianapolis games

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to remain undefeated and keep pace with the New England Patriots in the AFC when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs (4-0) are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the NFL and already have a two-game lead in the AFC West. Though the season is just four weeks old, they're in a race for home field advantage with the Patriots, whom they face on Dec. 8. Meanwhile, the Colts (2-2) are coming off an ugly, 31-24 loss to Oakland. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is an 11-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Colts odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 56. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Colts picks of your own, you need to hear what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White knows that Kansas City has a relentless offensive attack. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing to an army of game-breakers, the Chiefs score 33.8 points per game, tied for No. 1 in the NFL. They lead the league in passing yards per game at 373.0, 60 more than the second place Falcons. Kansas City also averages 474.8 total yards per game, which is second in the NFL.

White also has taken into account that the Chiefs' revamped defense looks improved over last year's unit. Under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the defense is giving up 23.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NFL. Last year, Kansas City allowed 26.3 points per game, which was 24th. In addition, the Chiefs should only get better on that side of the ball, especially with veteran cornerback Morris Claiborne returning this week after missing the first four games due to suspension.

Even so, Kansas City is no guarantee to cover the Chiefs vs. Colts spread in prime time.

The Colts have a good matchup with their running game going up against Kansas City's rush defense. Indianapolis is averaging 132.5 yards per game on the ground, which is seventh in the NFL. Meanwhile, Kansas City has the league's second worst rush defense, allowing 149.8 yards per game. If that matchup plays out as the stats suggest, the Colts will be able to move the ball and play keep-away from the Chiefs' explosive offense.

In addition, Indianapolis has a real shot to have receiver T.Y. Hilton in the lineup. Hilton returned to practice on Thursday after missing Sunday's game with a quad injury. He has missed five games in his eight-year career, and the Colts have lost all of them. If Hilton is in the lineup, Indianapolis can exploit Kansas City's pass defense, which is giving up 258.8 passing yards per game.

