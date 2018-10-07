Sunday Night Football odds: Cowboys vs. Texans picks and predictions from top expert who's 19-9 on Houston games

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys broke out of an offensive funk last week, and they look to keep the momentum going when they head to Houston to face the in-state rival Texans on Sunday Night Football. Houston is -3.5 in the latest Cowboys vs. Texans odds, up from an open of -3, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5, up more than a field goal from where it opened. Both teams scored their season-high for points last week, with the Texans popping 37 on the Colts and the Cowboys putting up 26 on Detroit. One offense may continue rolling while the other regresses to its old form, so you need to see what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White is saying before locking in your own Cowboys vs. Texans picks.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season as he returned $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. It's not a fluke, either. White finished in the top 1 percent of the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest two of the past three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

The renowned prognosticator has now turned his eye toward Texans vs. Cowboys and locked in a confident pick. History is on his side too, as White looks to build on an incredible 19-9 record on against-the-spread picks over the past two seasons involving Houston.

White knows the Cowboys (2-2) beat the Lions 26-24 on a final-play field goal. For the Cowboys, the point total was a season high, and they achieved it by feeding Ezekiel Elliott. Zeke rushed 25 times for 152 yards, both season highs. On the year, he leads the league by a wide margin with 426 yards, and his 5.8 average per carry tops any back with at least 50 carries.

While Dallas has allowed Dak Prescott to be sacked 14 times, its defense also has 14 sacks. The Cowboys' D may go hard at Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who has been sacked an NFL-high 17 times.

Just because the Cowboys' offense figured out how to score against the Lions doesn't mean they'll do the same against a stout Texans team that's also coming off its best scoring effort.

White also knows Houston (1-3) lost its three opening games by a combined 15 points before outgunning Andrew Luck and the Colts in Week 4. DeAndre Hopkins took it to another level by catching 10 passes for 169 yards and a TD, but the offense added a new dimension with the addition of rookie Keke Coutee. The fourth-round pick out of Texas Tech made his season debut after a hamstring injury kept him on the shelf the first three weeks. He responded by catching 11 passes for 109 yards.

Houston's defensive strength has been stopping the run, allowing only 94.3 yards per game. J.J. Watt has anchored the line against the run and pass, with 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. That level of defense could make for tough sledding for Elliott on Sunday Night Football.

