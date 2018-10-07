Sunday Night Football odds: Cowboys vs. Texans picks, predictions from expert who's 19-9 on Houston games

Bragging rights in the state of Texas are on the line when the Houston Texans host the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys beat the Lions at AT&T Stadium last week, while the Texans staved off the Colts in overtime. In the latest Cowboys vs. Texans odds, Houston is a 3.5-point favorite. The Over-Under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored on Sunday Night Football, is 45.5, up 3.5 from the opener.

Before you lock in any Cowboys vs. Texans picks, you need to see what SportsLine's R.J. White has to say.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season as he returned $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. It's not a fluke, either. White finished in the top 1 percent of the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest two of the past three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

The renowned prognosticator has now turned his eye toward Texans vs. Cowboys and locked in a confident pick. History is on his side too, as White looks to build on an incredible 19-9 record on against-the-spread picks over the past two seasons involving Houston.

White knows the Cowboys (2-2) beat the Lions 26-24 on a final-play field goal. For the Cowboys, the point total was a season high, and they achieved it by feeding Ezekiel Elliott. Zeke rushed 25 times for 152 yards, both season highs. On the year, he leads the league by a wide margin with 426 yards, and his 5.8 average per carry tops any back with at least 50 carries.

While Dallas has allowed Dak Prescott to be sacked 14 times, its defense also has 14 sacks. The Cowboys' D may go hard at Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who has been sacked an NFL-high 17 times.

Just because the Cowboys' offense figured out how to score against the Lions doesn't mean they'll do the same against a stout Texans team that's also coming off its best scoring effort.

White also knows the Texans were among the NFL's worst-producing offenses through three weeks, but broke out in a big way last Sunday, edging the Colts 37-34 in Indy. Deshaun Watson showed what made him a NFL Rookie of the Year candidate in 2017 before injuries derailed his season, throwing for 375 yards, two TDs and one INT while rushing for 41 yards and another score. DeAndre Hopkins and Keke Coutee each hauled in 100-plus receiving yards.

On defense, J.J. Watt, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who missed most of 2018 with a knee injury, has five sacks in four games, tied for second-most in the NFL. He is tied for the league lead with forced four fumbles.

We can tell you White is leaning Under, but he's found a crucial X-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Cowboys vs. Texans? And what crucial factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Sunday night, all from the top NFL analyst who's 19-9 on Texans' games.