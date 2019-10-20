Sunday Night Football odds: Eagles vs. Cowboys picks, predictions from expert who's 21-12 on Dallas games

First place in the NFC East will be on the line on Sunday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are 3-3 and tied atop the NFC East, one game ahead of the Giants. After starting the season 3-0, Dallas has dropped three straight, culminating in an ugly 24-22 loss to the previously winless New York Jets. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is coming off a 38-20 defeat to the Vikings in which the Eagles allowed 325 passing yards. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Eagles picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective. In addition, Hunt has his pulse on the Cowboys. In fact, he is 21-12 all-time on against the spread picks involving Dallas. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has analyzed Cowboys vs. Eagles from every possible angle and locked in another confident against the spread pick. It's available only at SportsLine.

Hunt knows that Dallas has an offense that can take advantage of a struggling Philadelphia pass defense. The Cowboys are averaging 304.8 passing yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL behind only the Chiefs and Falcons. Meanwhile, the Eagles are coughing up 280.2 passing yards per game. Only the Cardinals, Giants and Buccaneers have been worse this season.

Hunt also knows that Dallas has had success against Philadelphia recently. The Cowboys have won the last three meetings between the teams. The average score of those games has been 21-14.

But just because Dallas appears to have the edge on paper does not guarantee it will cover the Cowboys vs. Eagles spread on Sunday Night Football.

Philadelphia is strong at stopping the run. The Eagles are limiting opponents to just 72.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks No. 2 in the league. Last week, they held Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook, who entered the game second in the NFL with 108.4 average rushing yards per game, to just 41 yards on 16 carries.

In addition, rookie running back Miles Sanders has emerged as a threat in the passing game. Last Sunday, he led the team with 86 receiving yards, which included a 45-yard catch and a 32-yard touchdown. Since Week 3 while DeSean Jackson (abdomen) has been out, Sanders has accounted for all five of the team's longest pass plays.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning under, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Sunday. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Eagles vs. Cowboys? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Cowboys spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the expert who is 21-12 on picks involving Dallas.