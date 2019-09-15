Sunday Night Football odds: Falcons vs. Eagles picks, predictions from expert who's 12-3 on Philly, Atlanta games

NFC contenders battle in Week 2 when the Atlanta Falcons host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. The Falcons fell behind early in their season-opener and never got on track in a 28-12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, while the Eagles started slowly, falling behind by 17 points before rallying to win their opener 32-27 against the Washington Redskins. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Eagles have won the last three games in the series. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Eagles odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 52.5. Before you make any Eagles vs. Falcons picks, be sure to see the Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel has hit a whopping 61 percent of his NFL spread picks over the past two seasons. He's had a particularly keen eye for these NFC clubs, with a sterling record of 12-3 on against the spread picks involving the Eagles or Falcons. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, he's locked in on Falcons vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football. You can only see his NFL picks at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Eagles, expected to challenge for the NFC East title this season, stumbled early against Washington before quarterback Carson Wentz began to hit his stride. Wentz completed 28-of-39 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns, with a quarterback rating of 121.0.

After giving up 20 first-half points against the Redskins, the Eagles' defense buckled down and limited Washington to just seven the rest of the way. Linebacker Nigel Bradham, in his eighth season in the league, had a huge day against the Redskins, making seven tackles, including five solo. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson returned to the Eagles in style, recording a pair of 50-plus-yard touchdowns.

But just because Philadelphia has plenty of weapons does not guarantee it will cover the Falcons vs. Eagles spread on Sunday Night Football.

That's because the Falcons are led by veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who will look to help Atlanta rebound from a tough opener. Even under adversity, Ryan managed to complete 33-of-46 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. In eight games against the Eagles, he has thrown for 2,010 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Tight end Austin Hooper was Ryan's top target against the Vikings, with nine receptions for 77 yards. He has five receptions for 35 yards against the Eagles all-time. Six-time Pro Bowl wideout Julio Jones also found the end zone against the Vikings, the 52nd time he's done so in his NFL career.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning over, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

Who wins Eagles vs. Falcons? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Falcons spread to back on Sunday Night Football, all from the acclaimed expert who is 12-3 on picks involving the Eagles or Falcons, and find out.