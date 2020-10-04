The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers face off this week on Sunday Night Football, but isn't the marquee matchup many anticipated just a few weeks ago. The Eagles are 0-2-1, and quarterback Carson Wentz has been under fire for his inconsistency and turnovers, while the 49ers (2-1) have been hit hard by injuries. San Francisco lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs in February, but 10 starters missed last week's game and many also will be out this week. Wentz has thrown six interceptions, but coach Doug Pederson said his job isn't in jeopardy, while Philly has been dealing with serious injury issues of its own.

49ers vs. Eagles spread: San Francisco -7.5

49ers vs. Eagles over-under: 45

49ers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia +290, San Francisco -350

PHI: QB Carson Wentz is second on the team with 74 rushing yards.

SF: Rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk is averaging 12.2 yards on 10 touches this season.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco is fourth in the league in yards allowed (304 per game) and has forced four turnovers, while the Eagles have given up a league-high eight. Linebacker Fred Warner remains the leader of the defense, posting one of the team's two interceptions and leading the unit with 28 tackles.

The 49ers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games as favorites, and Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards in place of Jimmy Garoppolo in a 36-9 win against the Giants in Week 3. Garoppolo is likely out with a high ankle sprain, while tight end George Kittle (knee) will return on Sunday Night Football. Brandon Aiyuk, the 25th overall pick in the 2020 draft, flashed big-play ability with 101 total yards against the Giants, including a 19-yard run and a 20-yard reception.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia is 9-2 against the spread in its last 11 games after rushing for more than 150 yards in its previous game, while running back Miles Sanders can take pressure off Wentz. The 2019 second-round pick rushed for 95 yards in a 23-23 tie with the Bengals last week and has 238 total yards this season. Zach Ertz is one of the few healthy receiving options, but he is an elite tight end and has a team-high 15 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games as road underdogs, and Wentz has struggled behind a depleted line. He has thrown for 737 yards and hasn't thrown more than seven interceptions in a season since his rookie year. Linebacker Nathan Gerry has a team-high 25 tackles, while safeties Rodney McLeod and Jalen Mills have combined for 33 for a unit that allows 330.7 total yards (sixth in NFL).

