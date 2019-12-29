Sunday Night Football odds, line: 49ers vs. Seahawks picks, predictions from expert who's 12-0

The NFC West title is on the line when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Seattle Seahawks in the regular-season finale on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from CenturyLink Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. San Francisco (12-3) will secure its first division crown since 2012 with a win or tie, while a victory also will give the team the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. The Niners, who are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven road games, put themselves in the driver's seat with a last-second 34-31 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.

Seattle (11-4) is looking to win the West for the first time in four seasons, but has lost two of its last three contests. The Seahawks, who also could be in position to finish first in the NFC come game time, are coming off a 27-13 home setback against Arizona on Sunday that depleted their backfield and forced them to sign former star Marshawn Lynch for the remainder of the season.

San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 46 in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds. Before locking in any Seahawks vs. 49ers picks or NFL predictions, make sure to see what SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli has to say.

A CBS Sports writer since 2010, Fornelli is a consistent winner when it comes to against-the-spread and over-under NFL picks. And he has had a particularly keen eye for the 49ers. Fornelli has hit 12 straight picks involving San Francisco, including 10 in a row against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Fornelli has locked in on 49ers vs. Seahawks from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread pick. Head to SportsLine to see it. Here are the NFL lines and trends for 49ers vs. Seahawks:

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: San Francisco -3.5

49ers vs. Seahawks over-under: 46 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: San Francisco -179, Seattle +154

SF: RB Raheem Mostert has rushed for a touchdown in five straight games

SEA: QB Russell Wilson is third in the NFL with 29 TD passes

Fornelli knows that the 49ers have gotten where they are with a unit that ranks second in the league in total defense (277.4 yards) and first against the pass (165.6). San Francisco also has had plenty of success getting to the quarterback and is fifth in the NFL with 47 sacks.

Mostert has helped boost the ground game of the 49ers, who are second in rushing offense with an average of 145.1 yards per contest. The journeyman, who suited up for five different teams over his first two NFL seasons, appears to have found a home in San Francisco and leads the club in rushing with 715 yards. Mostert is the fourth player in franchise history to run for a touchdown in five consecutive contests.

Still, San Francisco isn't assured of covering the Seahawks vs. 49ers spread on Sunday Night Football against a team that has been hit hard by injuries.

Seattle brought in a pair of familiar faces this week in Lynch and fellow running back Robert Turbin after leading rusher Chris Carson (1,230 yards) and backup C.J. Prosise suffered season-ending injuries in the loss to the Cardinals. Carson, who also tops the team with nine total touchdowns, fractured his hip, while Prosise exited the contest with a broken arm.

The Seahawks, who posted a 27-24 overtime victory at San Francisco in Week 10, already had been without Rashaad Penny after the second-year running back went down with a torn ACL in the team's Week 14 loss to the Rams.

We can tell you Fornelli is leaning over the total, but his stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Sunday Night Football. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Seahawks vs. Niners on Sunday Night Football? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Seahawks spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the football expert who has hit 12 straight picks involving San Francisco.