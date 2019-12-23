Sunday Night Football odds, line: Bears vs. Chiefs picks, top predictions from proven expert who's 13-4

With a backdrop of four consecutive victories, the Kansas City Chiefs will face an intriguing challenge against the Chicago Bears. Patrick Mahomes and company will face an unwelcoming atmosphere on the road and, while the Bears have been eliminated from the NFL playoff picture, the spoiler role is in play for the home team. The teams square off on Sunday Night Football from Soldier Field, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Kansas City is a seven-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 44.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Bears odds.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. He enters this week as SportsLine's most profitable NFL handicapper this season, posting a record of 44-25 on his NFL picks after a 2018 season in which he posted a 63-46 record against the spread.

More importantly, he has had a sharp eye for the tendencies of these clubs, posting a record of 13-4 in his last 17 against the spread picks involving the Bears or Chiefs.

Here are the NFL lines and trends for Bears vs. Chiefs:

Bears vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -7

Bears vs. Chiefs over-under: 44.5 points

Bears vs. Chiefs money line: Chiefs -241, Bears +196

KC: Four straight victories after losing four of six games

CHI: Three-game winning streak snapped in Week 15 against Green Bay

Tierney knows that the Bears have been eliminated from the postseason and, by proxy, Chicago is operating in a spoiler role. The Bears, however, bring the No. 8 total defense and No. 3 scoring defense in the NFL this season. Chicago is allowing only 18.1 points per game and, at home under the lights, there is every reason to believe the Bears can compete defensively. With the ball in their hands, Chicago is admittedly less potent, but the Chiefs struggle in containing the ground game. That could provide a path to impact for Bears running back David Montgomery, who has compiled more than 700 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season.

Still, Chicago isn't assured of covering the Bears vs. Chiefs spread on Sunday Night Football.

Tierney understands that, while other factors are valuable to consider, the Chiefs have a marked advantage at the most important position on the field. Mahomes has been relatively limited after his MVP season in 2018 but, in 12 games, he has compiled over 3,600 passing yards and 23 touchdowns through the air. He has also been efficient and careful in avoiding turnovers, giving Kansas City reason for optimism against an imposing Bears defense.

Mahomes is flanked by a bevy of weapons, headlined by Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, and Kansas City's offense travels well. On the other side, Mitchell Trubisky has been improved lately for the Bears, particularly as he uses his legs to his advantage. Still, the Chiefs are strong in pass defense and Trubisky, when compared to Mahomes, doesn't profile as a game-changer.

Tierney is leaning under the total.

Who wins Bears vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Chiefs spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the expert who's 13-4 on picks involving these teams.