'Sunday Night Football' odds, line: Bears vs. Vikings picks and predictions from top-rated expert who's 31-13 on Chicago, Minnesota games

First place in the NFC North is on the line on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET when the Minnesota Vikings meet the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The matchup features two of the NFL's top defensive units, as the Bears rank fourth in total defense, followed by the Vikings at fifth. Minnesota returns to action off a bye week, while Chicago looks to win its third straight home game and fourth overall after blowing out Detroit last week. In the current Bears vs. Vikings odds, Chicago is a 2.5-point favorite after the spread opened at three. The over-under for total points scored has dropped to 44 after opening earlier in the week at 45.5. Before you lock in your Bears vs. Vikings picks and predictions for Sunday Night Football, check out what SportsLine expert RJ White has to say.

He knows the Bears traded for linebacker Khalil Mack just before the season and he's made a huge difference for a defense that ranks No. 4 in yards allowed (319.6) and scoring (19.4 points per game). Mack has seven sacks, four forced fumbles, an interception and a touchdown in just seven games.

In last week's win over Detroit, the Lions were held to 305 yards, many of which came in the fourth quarter with the outcome already in hand. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky sparked the offense with 255 passing yards and three touchdowns.

White also knows Minnesota's defense has been stout since a win at Philadelphia in Week 5, allowing 274.8 yards per game and recording 20 sacks over the last five games. The Vikings rank third and second in the NFL during that span, respectively, and dropped Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford 10 times in their last game.

Minnesota's offense ranks No. 12 in the NFL in total yards at 374.3 per game. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for 2,685 yards, the seventh-highest total in the NFL entering the Week 11 NFL schedule, and his 102.2 passer rating is ninth-best in the league.

