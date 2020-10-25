In a last-minute switch due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL moved Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals to Sunday Night Football. Tampa Bay and Las Vegas originally were scheduled to play on Sunday night, but on Wednesday, the Raiders placed right tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list and sent home all five of their starting offensive linemen due to contact tracing. The NFL said it made the moves "out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football."

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Seattle is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Seahawks odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals spread: Seattle -3.5

Seahawks vs. Cardinals over-under: 54.5 points

Seahawks vs. Cardinals money line: Seattle -185, Arizona +165

SEA: QB Russell Wilson leads the league in passing touchdowns (19)

ARI: Cardinals rank second in scoring defense (18.7 points per game)

Why the Seahawks can cover

Russell Wilson is having an MVP-caliber season. The Seattle quarterback leads the league in passer rating (129.8) and passing touchdowns (19) and ranks second in completion percentage (72.8) and yards per attempt (8.9).

Wilson's 19 passing touchdowns are the second-most through five games in NFL history. With Wilson leading the way, the Seahawks average a league-best 33.8 points per game.

In addition, Seattle has dominated the series in Arizona. In the last seven meetings at State Farm Stadium, the Seahawks are 6-0-1 straight-up. The average margin in those seven games is 13.9 points.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona has a defense to slow Seattle. The Cardinals have allowed just 18.7 points per game this season, which ranks second in the NFL behind only the Ravens (17.3). Arizona is coming off a game in which it gave up just 10 points to the Cowboys.

In addition, running back Kenyan Drake enters Sunday Night Football after his best game of the season. In the win over Dallas, Drake rumbled for 164 touchdowns and two touchdowns. The last time he faced the Seahawks, in Week 16 of last season, he ran for a career-high 166 yards and two touchdowns.

