The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers will try to bounce back from losses when they meet at SoFi Stadium for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 14. The Dolphins (8-4) entered Week 14 one game behind the Bills and one ahead of the Jets in the AFC East. Their high-powered offense was shut down in a 33-17 loss to the 49ers in San Francisco last Sunday. The Chargers (6-6) entered the week outside the NFL playoff picture after losing 27-20 in their AFC West matchup with the Raiders in Las Vegas. The Dolphins lead the all-time series 19-16 and won the most recent meeting between the teams, 29-21 in Miami in November 2020.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET in Inglewood, Calif. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as a three-point favorite in its latest Dolphins vs. Chargers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 54.5.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Dolphins vs. Chargers:

Chargers vs. Dolphins spread: Miami -3

Chargers vs. Dolphins over-under: 54.5 points

Chargers vs. Dolphins money line: Los Angeles +143, Miami -170

LAC: Chargers are 10-6 against the spread as underdogs since the 2020 season

MIA: Dolphins are 12-9 ATS as favorites over the past three seasons

Why the Dolphins can cover

Tua Tagovailoa and Miami will be eager to make up for a subpar week against the 49ers, when the quarterback turned the ball over three times, which equaled his total for the first nine weeks. The third-year pro looks to return to the form that made him an MVP candidate and faces one of the NFL's worst defenses. Tagovailoa leads the NFL in averaging nine yards per pass attempt, and L.A. is 19th against the pass, 29th against the run and allows 25.8 points per game (30th). Miami is second in passing offense (290.5 yards per game) and scores 24.9 points per outing (eighth).

Miami receiver Tyreek Hill leads the league in receptions (96) and receiving yards (1,387), while Jaylen Waddle is averaging 17.1 yards per catch. The Chargers are historically poor against the run, so Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson could see more action. The Chargers are averaging 5.4 yards allowed per rush, which would rank as the worst in NFL history. The Dolphins are 10-4 against the spread in the past 14 meetings between the teams and Miami has covered the spread in three of their past five. They had won five in a row before last week. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chargers can cover

The home team is 7-3 against the spread in the past 10 meetings between the team, and NFL teams are 21-10 ATS at home over the past two weeks. Quarterback Justin Herbert leads a Chargers passing attack that is nearly as prolific as Miami's, and Austin Ekeler is a matchup nightmare for most teams. The running back is fourth in the NFL with 85 receptions and has 1,153 total yards and 12 touchdowns. Herbert is fourth in the league with 3,339 passing yards and completes almost 67 percent of his throws. He faces a defense that isn't much better than the Chargers.

Miami is 21st against the pass (233.5 yards per game) and 25th in scoring defense (24.1 points). Herbert hopes to have both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who is recovering from an ankle injury, on the field for Sunday Night Football. They have 60 combined receptions, but have been on the field at the same time for only 27 of Herbert's 510 pass attempts this season. Joshua Palmer has the most receptions among receivers with 57. The Chargers have a solid edge in the turnover department, as they are plus-four in turnover margin, while Miami is minus-three. See which team to pick here.

How to make Chargers vs. Dolphins picks

