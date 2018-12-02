'Sunday Night Football' odds, line: Chargers vs. Steelers picks, predictions from expert who's 13-3 on L.A., Pittsburgh games

A key AFC showdown awaits on "Sunday Night Football" when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh (7-3-1) will look to maintain its firm grip on the AFC North, while Los Angeles needs a win to stay within arm's reach of Kansas City in the AFC West. Last week, the Steelers saw their six-game winning streak halted by a 24-17 loss at Denver. The Chargers (8-3), meanwhile, routed the Cardinals 45-10 in Los Angeles for their seventh win in eight games. Pittsburgh is a three-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 52 in the latest Steelers vs. Chargers odds. Before you make any Steelers vs. Chargers picks and predictions for "Sunday Night Football," check out what SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casino's sportsbook director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, Roberts is having an excellent NFL season for SportsLine members, hitting on 60 percent of his spread picks.

Moreover, he has been razor-sharp when handicapping these clubs. Roberts has a record of 13-3 on picks involving the Chargers or Steelers, including a 6-0 run on Pittsburgh games.

Just last week, Roberts advised SportsLine members that Pittsburgh (-3) was due for a letdown spot against a Broncos team that appeared to be hitting its stride. He cited Denver's long history of success against Pittsburgh at Mile High Stadium and, sure enough, the Broncos gave an inspired performance and won outright. Anyone who followed Roberts' advice pocketed a comfortable winner.

The Chargers vs. Steelers game can be streamed live on fuboTV.

Roberts knows the Steelers will be hungry to regain their momentum following last week's loss to Denver. Before that setback, they had won six straight by an average of 14.6 points.

Pittsburgh boasts the NFL's fourth-ranked offense at 420.8 yards and 28.7 points per game. It also has the No. 6 defense, holding opponents to 325 yards and 22.6 points.

The Steelers will likely need an efficient performance on both sides of the ball to cover the spread against a Chargers team that has quietly emerged as a strong contender in the AFC.

Last week, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers tied the NFL record with 25 consecutive completions, while surpassing the record of 22 straight to start a game. The 15-year veteran finished 28 of 29, setting the standard for completion percentage in a game.

Rivers finished with 259 yards and three touchdowns as Los Angeles overcame an early 10-0 deficit to roll to a commanding victory. The defense limited Arizona to 149 total yards.

Roberts is leaning toward the over.

Who wins Chargers vs. Steelers? And what major x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Sunday night, all from the Vegas expert on an astonishing 13-3 run on picks involving these teams.