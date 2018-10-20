'Sunday Night Football' odds, line: Chiefs vs. Bengals picks, predictions from expert who's 9-1 on Kansas City games

First-place teams coming off dramatic losses collide in Kansas City when the Bengals visit the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City suffered its first defeat last week, 43-40 at New England, while the Bengals were stunned on a late touchdown in a 28-21 defeat to bitter rival Pittsburgh.

Sportsbooks list Kansas City as a six-point home favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Bengals odds. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 58, the highest of any Week 7 game. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Bengals picks, you need to hear what SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts has to say.

A former Vegas bookmaker, Roberts has his finger on the Chiefs' pulse: he's 9-1 in his last 10 spread picks for or against Kansas City, including nailing last week's cover at New England and his even easier cash in Week 5 when the Chiefs (-3) destroyed the Jaguars, 30-14.

On top of that, Roberts is a scorching 25-12 on all NFL picks this season, returning more than $1,200 to those following him.

Roberts analyzed Chiefs vs. Bengals on "Sunday Night Football" from every possible angle.

Roberts knows the Chiefs have thrilled NFL fans behind cannon-armed QB Patrick Mahomes, who has accounted for 20 touchdowns against four turnovers and posted five straight 300-yard passing games. The Chiefs average 35.8 points, second only to New Orleans, and should have another big night against Cincinnati's 29th-ranked defense.

Going back to last season, Andy Reid's team has covered 10 of its last 11 games.

But just because Mahomes, Tyreek Hill (6 TDs), Kareem Hunt (6 TDs) and Travis Kelce are electrifying doesn't mean the Chiefs cover a big spread against the 4-2 Bengals.

Cincinnati's offense is nearly as explosive, ranking sixth with 29 points per game. Andy Dalton (14 passing TDs) is enjoying a career resurgence while leading a balanced attack featuring A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon and speedster John Ross.

Led by Geno Atkins (six sacks), the Bengals should be able to disrupt Mahomes' timing. They are used to being underestimated and have covered eight of their last nine games against AFC foes.

Roberts is leaning Under on the total. Roberts ran Station Casinos sportsbooks for over a dozen years and is focused on a betting trend for this matchup.

Roberts has identified a trend that impacts the spread for Chiefs vs. Bengals.