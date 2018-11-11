Sunday Night Football odds, line: Eagles vs. Cowboys picks, predictions from advanced computer model on 70-43 roll

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, who have split their season series the last five years, renew the rivalry for 2018 on Sunday Night Football in the city of Brotherly Love at 8:15 p.m. ET. It's a crucial game for both sides, as each team looks to keep pace with the Redskins in the NFC East. Both teams will trot out new receivers, as Golden Tate will make his debut with the Eagles, while Amari Cooper will play in just his second game with Dallas. In the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds, Philly is favored by 7.5 points, up two from the opening line, while the over-under is up to 45 after opening at 43.5. Since 2010, this historic rivalry is all square with eight wins apiece, so before backing either side with your own Eagles vs. Cowboys picks, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is projecting.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times to produce against the spread, over-under, and money line picks. In a straight-up, pick'em format, the proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017, performing better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on all A-rated picks last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 10 on a strong 8-0 run. For the season, it is now 22-9 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a blistering 70-43. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model is 89-43 this season, again ranking in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now, the model has simulated Cowboys vs. Eagles 10,000 times. We can tell you that the model is leaning toward the Under, but it has also locked in a bold Eagles-Cowboys point-spread pick that hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Eagles are just 4-4 on the season, but each defeat was by six points or fewer.

Quarterback Carson Wentz hasn't shown much rust since returning from a torn ACL. In six games, he's completed 71 percent of his passes for 1,788 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. His 109.6 QB rating ranks seventh in the entire NFL. He gets a new weapon in Tate, acquired during the Eagles' bye week from the Lions.

Defensively, Philly ranks No. 2 in the NFL against the run, allowing 83.8 yards per game. That's a well-timed strength to have against Dallas. The Eagles saw the "stop the run" blueprint work to perfection in Dallas' last two games, when the Redskins and Titans stacked the line and dared the Cowboys to throw the ball, a strategy that led to victories.

However, don't assume that means the Eagles will cover on "Sunday Night Football."

The Cowboys (3-5) have struggled offensively, held in the teens in three of their last four games, but they still have Ezekiel Elliott, who ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing with 680 yards. And new wide receiver Cooper has had another week to learn the offense.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is, of course, a big key to the offensive success. In Dallas' three wins, he's thrown for five touchdowns and no interceptions. In the five losses, he has five touchdowns and five interceptions. On Sunday, he faces the Eagles' porous 26th-ranked pass defense, which has only four INTs all season.

Who wins Cowboys-Eagles? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons, and find out.