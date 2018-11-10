'Sunday Night Football' odds, line: Eagles vs. Cowboys picks, predictions from model on 70-43 roll

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" in a crucial NFC East game for both teams. The winner will gain a big edge as the second half of the season begins, all in front of a national audience. Philadelphia is a seven-point home favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds, up from an open of -5.5, while the over-under is 43.5. Dallas was humbled at home by the Titans last Monday night, while the Eagles edged the Jaguars and have won two of their last three. These teams are very familiar with each other, so before making any Eagles vs. Cowboys picks, you'll need to see what the unbiased SportsLine Projection Model says.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times to produce against the spread, over-under, and money line picks. In a straight-up, pick'em format, the proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017, performing better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on all A-rated picks last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 10 on a strong 8-0 run. For the season, it is now 22-9 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a blistering 70-43. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model is 89-43 this season, again ranking in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now, the model has simulated Cowboys vs. Eagles 10,000 times. We can tell you that the model is leaning toward the Over, but it has also locked in a bold Eagles-Cowboys point-spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Eagles have not always looked like the defending Super Bowl champions, stumbling to a 4-4 record with a middle-of-the-pack offense and defense. But look at little deeper and you'll see the Eagles aren't far off from being near the top of the NFC. In fact, their four losses were by a combined 15 points.

Carson Wentz passed for 286 yards and three touchdowns in Philly's last game, a 24-18 win over the Jaguars in London. He'll have a new weapon this week after the team acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Lions. Tate, who leads the NFL in receiving yards since 2010 when he entered the league, adds a new weapon to the Eagles' 11th-ranked passing game.

However, don't assume that means the Eagles will cover on "Sunday Night Football."

The Cowboys (3-5) have struggled offensively, held in the teens in three of their last four games, but they still have Ezekiel Elliott, who ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing with 680 yards. And new wide receiver Amari Cooper has had another week to learn Dallas' offense.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is, of course, a big key to the offensive success. In Dallas' three wins, he's thrown for five touchdowns and no interceptions. In the five losses, he has five touchdowns and five interceptions. On Sunday, he faces the Eagles' porous 26th-ranked pass defense, which has only four INTs all season.

Who wins Cowboys-Eagles? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons, and find out.