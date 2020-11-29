The longest rivalry in NFL history resumes on Sunday Night Football when the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in a key NFC North matchup at Lambeau Field. The Packers (7-3) and Bears (5-5) have played 200 times, and Green Bay leads the series 99-95-6. The Packers have won 17 of the past 20 meetings and the last four matchups in Green Bay. Green Bay enters Sunday night's showdown having won nine of its last 10 games at home, while Chicago limps into tonight's contest having lost four straight.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Green Bay is an eight-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Bears odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5.

White enters Week 12 on a sizzling 31-23-3 run.

In addition, White has gone an incredible 40-9 on his last 49 against-the-spread picks involving Green Bay.



Here are the NFL odds and trends for Bears vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Bears spread: Green Bay -8

Packers vs. Bears Over/Under: 44.5 points

Packers vs. Bears money line: Green Bay -380, Chicago +310

GB: QB Aaron Rodgers leads the NFL in passer rating (115.8)

CHI: WR Allen Robinson has 14 receptions of 20 or more yards this season

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay has one of the best offenses in the NFL. The Packers rank third in points per game (30.8) and yards per pass (8.21). They also rank fourth in third down conversion percentage (47.9) and red zone touchdown rate (73.7).

In addition, Green Bay's defense faces a Chicago rushing attack that arguably is the worst in the league. The Bears are last in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (two) and next to last in yards per rush (3.6). The Bears also have only one rushing touchdown from a running back this season. For comparison, five receivers/tight ends in the NFL have more rushing touchdowns this season than Bears running backs.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago has the defense to keep Green Bay in check. The Bears allow just 20.9 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL. They also give up just 340.1 total yards per game, which also is sixth in the league.

In addition, Chicago faces a Packers team that has struggled on special teams this season. Green Bay punter J.K. Scott is averaging just 35.7 net yards per punt; just four punters have been worse. In last week's loss, returner Darrius Shepherd fumbled on a kickoff return. In the four previous games, the Packers had a punt blocked, botched an onside-kick recovery and gave up a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown.

How to make Packers vs. Bears picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while he's leaning Under the total, he has also discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

Who wins Bears vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Packers spread you should jump on, all from the top NFL expert who's 40-9 on picks involving Green Bay, and find out.

