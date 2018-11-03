Sunday Night Football odds, line: Packers vs. Patriots picks, predictions from expert who's 20-4 on Green Bay games

In only the second career meeting between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, the New England Patriots will play host to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from Gillette Stadium.

New England (6-2) has won five straight and is in control of the AFC East, while Green Bay (3-3-1) is fighting for NFC relevance thanks to a winless road record. Bookmakers list the Pats as 5-point favorites despite their quick turnaround after a Monday night victory in Buffalo. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 56.5 in the latest Packers vs. Patriots odds. Before you make any Packers vs. Patriots picks, you need to see what SportsLine's R.J. White has to say.

CBS Sports' NFL editor, White is riding a mind-blowing streak thanks to his unmatched Packers knowledge. In his past 24 spread picks for or against Green Bay, White has been right 20 times. That's an impressive 83.3 percent cash rate. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Last week, White recommended taking the Packers (+9.5) against the Rams in L.A. The result: Rams 29, Packers 27, with a late fumble costing Green Bay a chance at the outright upset.

It's no surprise, as White has cashed big time in the Las Vegas SuperContest -- the world's most prestigious handicapping competition -- twice in the past three years. Now, he has broken down Patriots vs. Packers from every possible angle and locked in a strong point-spread pick. He's sharing only it at SportsLine.

White knows New England has rolled up at least 38 points in four of its past five games, with Brady accounting for 12 touchdowns during that span as he continues to defy Father Time. With James White and Sony Michel in the backfield, and targets like Rob Gronkowski, Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan, Brady has one of his best offensive arsenals ever.

The Pats have covered seven consecutive home games versus teams with losing road records; Green Bay is 0-3 away from Lambeau Field.

But just because the Pats have been cruising doesn't mean they'll cover a sizable spread against an Aaron Rodgers-led team that nearly knocked off the unbeaten Rams in Los Angeles last week.

Rodgers has thrown 13 touchdowns against one interception this season, with his team averaging 28.5 points the past two weeks. Running back Aaron Jones looks unstoppable and is gashing defenses for 6.2 yards per carry.

Since Rodgers took over as the full-time starter, Green Bay is 25-16 against the spread versus AFC teams.

We can tell you White is leaning Over, but his stronger play is against the spread. He has unearthed a stunning stat that has led him to go big on one side. You absolutely need to see it before you make any Patriots vs. Packers picks.

Who wins Packers vs. Patriots? And what stunning stat makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong against-the-spread pick, all from an unrivaled NFL expert who's 20-4 on Packers' games.