A key NFC showdown between powerful clubs awaits on Sunday Night Football as the surging Green Bay Packers visit the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Packers have looked like an offensive juggernaut with 85 combined points in their first two games, a 43-34 road win over the Minnesota Vikings and a 42-21 home victory over the Detroit Lions. The Saints squandered a double-digit lead in a 34-24 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, but they opened their 2020 campaign with a 34-23 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans is a three-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Saints odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 53.

Here are several NFL lines from William Hill and trends for Packers vs. Saints:

Packers vs. Saints spread: New Orleans -3

Packers vs. Saints over-under: 53 points

Packers vs. Saints money line: New Orleans -170, Green Bay +150

GB: Packers are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games against opponents with winning records.

NO: The favorite has covered six of the last seven meetings in this series.

Why the Saints can cover

White knows the Saints, who have won three consecutive NFC South titles, are eager to put together a balanced performance following uneven outings in the first two weeks. Their defense, which made the difference in Week 1 against Tampa Bay, allowed the Raiders to rack up 375 yards of total offense in their Las Vegas debut. The Raiders also went 10-for-17 on third-down conversions and made both of their fourth-down attempts.

New Orleans was also uncharacteristically penalized 10 times for 129 yards and lost the time of possession battle by a nearly two-to-one margin. Even so, the Saints managed 424 yards of total offense despite missing leading receiver Michael Thomas, who's out because of an ankle injury suffered in Week 1. Coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees have vowed to achieve more production against a Packers club that has allowed 55 combined points while winning its first two games.

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers trailed the Lions, 14-3, after the first quarter before exploding for a 31-0 run spanning the second and third quarters to put the game out of reach. Aaron Jones ran for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, while Aaron Rodgers had a steady day with 240 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The defense clamped down after the first quarter, allowing just one late touchdown the rest of the way. The Packers sacked Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford four times and the pass rush forced an interception by Chandon Sullivan that was returned for a touchdown. Green Bay is hopeful that Davante Adams (hamstring) will be able to return to the lineup, but he'll likely miss Sunday Night Football.

