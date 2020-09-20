Two teams that opened the season with wins will look to go 2-0 when the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. The Seahawks (1-0) are coming off a 38-25 victory over the Falcons, and quarterback Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes in the win. Meanwhile, the Patriots (1-0) beat Miami in their first game in the post-Tom Brady era. New England's new quarterback, Cam Newton, ran for two scores in the victory.

Patriots vs. Seahawks spread: Seattle -4

Patriots vs. Seahawks Over-Under: 44.5 points

Patriots vs. Seahawks moneyline: Seattle -200, New England +175

SEA: QB Russell Wilson completed 88.6 percent of his passes in Week 1.

NE: New England's defense had three interceptions last Sunday against Miami.

Why the Seahawks can cover

If Week 1 is any indication, Seattle is ready to let Wilson cook in 2020. In a pass-first attack that was a departure from recent seasons, Wilson completed 31-of-35 passes for 322 yards and four scores in the season-opening win over Atlanta.

Wilson had just as many touchdown passes as he did incompletions and connected with nine different receivers.

In addition, the Seahawks excel in primetime games. Since Pete Carroll took over as coach in 2010, Seattle is 29-7-1 under the lights, outscoring opponents 961-602. Plus, the Seahawks are 9-4-1 on Sunday Night Football during that span.

Why the Patriots can cover

Wide receiver Julian Edelman has a track record of success against the NFC West and the Seahawks. In two career games against Seattle, including Super Bowl XLIX, Edelman has 16 catches for 208 yards and a touchdown. He is riding a six-game streak of at least seven catches against NFC West teams. Last week, Edelman had five catches for a team-high 57 yards.

In addition, the Patriots excel as underdogs. Since Bill Belichick took over as coach in 2000, New England is 11-5 outright as the underdog.

How to make Patriots vs. Seahawks picks

