It's a battle of NFC West rivals headed in opposite directions when the San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. Los Angeles cruised past Washington in Week 5 to improve to 4-1, with its only loss to Buffalo by a field goal. Reigning NFC champion San Francisco has been ravaged by injuries and was throttled 43-17 by the Dolphins on its own turf last week to drop to 2-3. Jared Goff is running one of the league's most efficient offenses for the Rams, while the 49ers' QB situation has been in disarray most of the season.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. Los Angeles is a three-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. 49ers odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 51.5.

Rams vs. 49ers spread: Los Angeles -3

Rams vs. 49ers over-under: 51.5

Rams vs. 49ers money line: Los Angeles -150, San Francisco +130

LAR: WR Cooper Kupp has five or more receptions in four straight games.

SF: RB Raheem Mostert has 377 total yards in three starts (125.6 per game).

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles is 5-1 against the spread in its last six after accumulating more than 350 yards in its previous game, and Goff threw for 309 of the team's 429 total yards against Washington. The fifth-year pro has completed nearly 72 percent of his passes for 1,372 yards and eight touchdowns and has a pair of top wideouts in Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. The former has team highs with 28 catches for 363 yards, while Woods has 23 for 300.

The Rams are 4-1 against the spread in their last five after allowing fewer than 250 yards in their previous game, and the defense is fourth in the league in total yards at 304.2. It is particularly tough against the pass, allowing fewer than 198 yards per game, and that success starts up front. Two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald leads the league with 7.5 of the team's 20 sacks, and four others have at least two.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven Week 6 games, and no matter who is at quarterback, the offense has plenty of playmakers. It starts with tight end George Kittle, who has team-highs of 23 catches and 271 yards despite missing two games. Receivers Kendrick Bourne (15-227) and rookie Brandon Aiyuk (12-153) stepped up with Deebo Samuel out, but the team's top wide receiver is rounding into form after returning two weeks ago.

The 49ers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games against teams with winning records, and the defense has been doing its part despite the loss of star pass rusher Nick Bosa to a torn ACL. The unit ranks fifth in total defense (323 yards per game) and third in passing (215.6). Linebackers Fred Warner, with a team-high 44 tackles and an interception, and Kwon Alexander, with 30 stops and a sack, set the tone, while end Kerry Hyder has three of the team's 10 sacks.

