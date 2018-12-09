Sunday Night Football odds, line: Rams vs. Bears picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 18-4 on L.A. games

Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams look to preserve their homefield advantage throughout the playoffs when they travel to Chicago to face the NFC North-leading Bears on Sunday Night Football. No snow is expected, but the temperature will be in the 20s with light winds for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. The Rams have won three straight and are 11-1 overall, while the Bears had won five straight before falling in overtime to the Giants last Sunday. L.A. is favored by three points in the latest Rams vs. Bears odds, while the total has slipped from an open of 54 all the way to 51. Before you lock in any Rams vs. Bears picks and predictions for Sunday Night Football, you should see what SportsLine's RJ White has to say.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season, returning $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The renowned prognosticator has also cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest two of the past three years.

White is riding an astounding 18-4 record handicapping the Rams, which includes Weeks 10 and 11, when he picked the Chiefs (+3.5) in the epic 54-51 Rams win, and took the Seahawks (+9.5) in a 36-31 L.A. victory.

White knows the Bears will have quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the lineup for the first time since before Thanksgiving. Trubisky has thrown for 2,469 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. His QB rating of 97.7 is 20 points higher than his rookie-year. His legs have been a weapon as well, rushing for 363 yards (7.1 per attempt) and three touchdowns.

But of course, it's Chicago's defense that has led the way to a commanding NFC North lead. The Bears rank No. 4 in points and yards allowed per game, while their 21 interceptions and 30 turnovers forced by far lead the league. Linebacker Khalil Mack, acquired from the Raiders, has nine of his team's 37 sacks, while cornerback Kyle Fuller (six) and safety Eddie Jackson (four) are among the league leaders in picks.

Just because the rising Bears have been a defensive force doesn't mean they will hang at home against the high-powered Rams and cover the "Sunday Night Football" spread.

White also knows that only the Chiefs have scored more points than the Rams, led by one of the top QB-RB tandems in the NFL. Running back Todd Gurley led the league entering the week with 1,175 rushing yards, 1,649 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns. Meanwhile, quarterback Jared Goff is having his best season as a pro. He has passed for 3,754 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His 109.9 passer rating ranks fourth in the NFL.

The defense is allowing 10 fewer points than the offense scores thanks to a relentless defensive line and two shutdown corners. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been a beast in the trenches -- his 16.5 sacks lead the NFL by a wide margin.

