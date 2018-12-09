'Sunday Night Football' odds, line: Rams vs. Bears picks, predictions from expert who's 18-4 on L.A. games

NFC division leaders face off on "Sunday Night Football" when the Chicago Bears host the Los Angeles Rams for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. The Rams are 11-1 and on top of the NFC West, in line for home-field advantage in the playoffs. The Bears are 8-4 and hold a 1.5-game lead over the Vikings in the NFC North. Los Angeles is favored by three in the latest Rams vs. Bears odds, with the over-under for total points scored at 51, down a field goal from the opener. The Bears are 5-1 at home this season, but before you make any Rams vs. Bears picks and predictions for "Sunday Night Football," see what SportsLine's R.J. White has to say.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season, returning $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The renowned prognosticator has also cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest two of the past three years and now turned his eye toward "Sunday Night Football."

White is riding an astounding 18-4 record handicapping the Rams, which includes Weeks 10 and 11, when he picked the Chiefs (+3.5) in the epic 54-51 Rams win, and took the Seahawks (+9.5) in a 36-31 L.A. victory. Anyone who has followed his picks is up big.

White has analyzed Bears vs. Rams from every angle and locked in a strong spread pick.

White knows the Bears' defense has 21 interceptions and 30 takeaways, leading the NFL in both stats entering Week 14.

On offense, second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is on a similar trajectory to L.A.'s Jared Goff. In 10 games, Trubisky has a 7-3 record this season with 2,469 yards, 20 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a QB rating of 97.7. Ten games into Goff's second year, he had 2,610 yards, 16 touchdowns, four picks and a 98.9 rating. He was also 7-3.

Trubisky's targets have been inconsistent at times, but Chicago's passing offense has gotten a boost out of the backfield from Tarik Cohen. The running back leads the team in receptions (59), yards (659) and touchdowns (four).

Just because the rising Bears have been a defensive force doesn't mean they will hang at home against the high-powered Rams and cover the "Sunday Night Football" spread.

White also knows that only the Chiefs have scored more points than the Rams, led by one of the top QB-RB tandems in the NFL. Running back Todd Gurley led the league entering the week with 1,175 rushing yards, 1,649 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns. Meanwhile, quarterback Jared Goff is having his best season as a pro. He has passed for 3,754 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His 109.9 passer rating ranks fourth in the NFL.

The defense is allowing 10 fewer points than the offense scores thanks to a relentless defensive line and two shutdown corners. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been a beast in the trenches -- his 16.5 sacks lead the NFL by a wide margin.

White is leaning under for Bears vs. Rams, but he has found a crucial x-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard.

Who covers in Rams vs. Bears? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?