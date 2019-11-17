Sunday Night Football odds, line: Rams vs. Bears picks, predictions from expert who's 51-25

Two NFC division winners from last season who are in danger of missing the playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears, will meet in a key NFC matchup on Sunday Night Football at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams (5-4), the defending NFC champs, sit in third place in the NFC West, three games behind the division-leading 49ers. Los Angeles is 6-3 against the spread this season and 4-1 against the number in its last five games against teams with a losing record. Meanwhile, the Bears (4-5) are coming off a 20-13 win over the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a six-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Bears odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 40. Before you make any Bears vs. Rams picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident NFL expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst since the start of the 2017 season. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 236-195 on NFL picks against the spread, returning $1,984 to $100 bettors.

White knows that Los Angeles has arguably had the NFL's best defense over the last month. Since the start of Week 6, the Rams have allowed only 14.3 points per game, the best in the league. They've allowed just 70.8 rushing yards per game during that span, which is third best in the NFL. In Sunday's 17-12 loss at Pittsburgh, Los Angeles got a touchdown on a fumble return from Dante Fowler Jr. and a safety on a sack by Aaron Donald and Clay Matthews.

White also has factored in that the Rams' defense has a strong matchup against Chicago. The Bears have the fourth worst offense in the league, producing just 262.2 yards per game. Over its last three outings, Chicago is averaging just 16.7 points per game.

Even so, Los Angeles is no guarantee to cover the Rams vs. Bears spread on Sunday Night Football.

That's because Chicago has one of the top defenses in the league. Led by Khalil Mack, the Bears are allowing just 17.4 points per game this season, the fourth-best mark in the NFL. They'll be facing a Rams offense that struggled last Sunday against Pittsburgh, managing just three points on offense and 306 total yards.

In addition, Chicago will be going up against am injury-riddled Los Angeles offensive line. Left tackle, which is manned by Andrew Whitworth, is the only position that hasn't required any shuffling. In the Rams' loss at Pittsburgh, quarterback Jared Goff was sacked four times, hit five other times and had two interceptions. Of the team's 10 penalties, five were committed by offensive linemen.

