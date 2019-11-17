Sunday Night Football odds, line: Rams vs. Bears picks, predictions from proven expert who's 51-25

The Chicago Bears will try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in an important NFC matchup on Sunday Night Football at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. A year after winning the NFC North, the Bears (4-5) currently sit in third place in the division. With games remaining against the Cowboys, Packers, Chiefs and Vikings, Chicago cannot afford a loss on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Rams (5-4) are coming off a 17-12 loss at Pittsburgh. They are 6-3 against the spread this season. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a six-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Rams odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 39.5. Before you make any Rams vs. Bears picks of your own, you need to hear what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst since the start of the 2017 season. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 236-195 on NFL picks against the spread, returning $1,984 to $100 bettors.

In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Rams and Bears. In fact, he has hit 24 of his last 36 against-the-spread picks involving Chicago and 27 of his last 40 involving L.A.

White knows that Rams running back Todd Gurley looked strong and explosive for the first time in weeks on Sunday. In the loss at Pittsburgh, Gurley rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries, all in the first three quarters. Gurley's 6.1 yards per carry average was his best since averaging 6.9 yards per attempt in Week 1. Though he did not get the ball in the fourth quarter as usual, the return of his explosiveness is a good sign for him and the team moving forward.

White also has taken into account that Los Angeles has one of the league's best receivers in Cooper Kupp. The third year wideout from Eastern Washington ranks seventh in the league in receiving yards per game (88.0). His 15 receptions of 20 yards or more also leads the NFL.

Even so, Los Angeles is no guarantee to cover the Rams vs. Bears spread on Sunday Night Football.

That's because Chicago has one of the top defenses in the league. Led by Khalil Mack, the Bears are allowing just 17.4 points per game this season, the fourth-best mark in the NFL. They'll be facing a Rams offense that struggled last Sunday against Pittsburgh, managing just three points on offense and 306 total yards.

In addition, Chicago will be going up against am injury-riddled Los Angeles offensive line. Left tackle, which is manned by Andrew Whitworth, is the only position that hasn't required any shuffling. In the Rams' loss at Pittsburgh, quarterback Jared Goff was sacked four times, hit five other times and had two interceptions. Of the team's 10 penalties, five were committed by offensive linemen.

