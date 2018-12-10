Sunday Night Football odds, line: Rams vs. Bears picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's 18-4 on L.A. games

Two division leaders in the NFC will lock horns on Sunday Night Football when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Rams are 11-1 this season and they've been using the star power supplied by running back Todd Gurley and defensive tackle Aaron Donald to earn the current No. 1 seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Bears are 8-4 to lead the NFC North and their recent personnel additions are paying dividends. Chicago is a three-point home underdog, down from an open of four, and the total is at 51 in the current Rams vs. Bears odds. However, the Rams could be challenged by the freezing temperatures expected in Chicago, so making any Rams vs. Bears picks might be a challenge. That's why you'll want to see what SportsLine's RJ White has to say.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season, returning $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The renowned prognosticator has also cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest two of the past three years and now turned his eye toward "Sunday Night Football."

White is riding an astounding 18-4 record handicapping the Rams, which includes Weeks 10 and 11, when he picked the Chiefs (+3.5) in the epic 54-51 Rams win, and took the Seahawks (+9.5) in a 36-31 L.A. victory. Anyone who has followed his picks is up big.

White knows the Bears are expected to have quarterback Mitchell Trubisky back in action on Sunday Night Football, which brings an element back to their offense that was missing with Chase Daniel. Trubisky's 7.1 yards per carry on quarterback keepers gives them their best chance to exploit a Rams defense that looked leaky in November against the Saints, Seahawks and Chiefs.

The Rams allowed an average of 482 yards per game in those three games. The last time we saw Trubisky completely healthy for a game, he dropped 355 yards and three touchdowns on the Lions. If Trubisky can put up big numbers again on Sunday, it could help the Bears to a cover, or even an outright upset at home.

Chicago's defense has also been beastly with the addition of linebacker Khalil Mack. Chicago is No. 5 in points allowed at 20.1 and is No. 2 against the run (85.8 yards per game), which could spell trouble for Rams all-world running back Todd Gurley.

Just because the rising Bears have a new dimension offensively doesn't mean they will hang at home against the high-powered Rams and cover the "Sunday Night Football" spread.

White also knows that only the Chiefs have scored more points than the Rams, led by one of the top QB-RB tandems in the NFL. Gurley led the league entering the week with 1,175 rushing yards, 1,649 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns. Meanwhile, quarterback Jared Goff is having his best season as a pro. He has passed for 3,754 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His 109.9 passer rating ranks fourth in the NFL.

The defense is allowing 10 fewer points than the offense scores thanks to a relentless defensive line and two shutdown corners. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been a beast in the trenches -- his 16.5 sacks lead the NFL by a wide margin.

