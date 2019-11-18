Sunday Night Football odds, line: Rams vs. Bears picks, top predictions from NFL expert who's 51-25

Two teams with struggling offenses meet on Sunday Night Football when the Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams (5-4) have scored 12 of fewer points in two of their last four games. The other two games came against the Falcons and Bengals, who are a combined 3-17. Los Angeles is 6-3 against the spread this season. Meanwhile, the Bears (4-5) are averaging 16.7 points over their last three games. They have the sixth-worst scoring offense in the league, averaging just 18.0 points per game. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a six-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Bears odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 39.5. Before you make any Rams vs. Bears picks of your own, you need to hear what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst since the start of the 2017 season. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 236-195 on NFL picks against the spread, returning $1,984 to $100 bettors.

In fact, he has hit 24 of his last 36 against-the-spread picks involving Chicago and 27 of his last 40 involving L.A.

White knows that Rams running back Todd Gurley looked strong and explosive for the first time in weeks on Sunday. In the loss at Pittsburgh, Gurley rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries, all in the first three quarters. Gurley's 6.1 yards per carry average was his best since averaging 6.9 yards per attempt in Week 1. Though he did not get the ball in the fourth quarter as usual, the return of his explosiveness is a good sign for him and the team moving forward.

White also has taken into account that Los Angeles has one of the league's best receivers in Cooper Kupp. The third year wideout from Eastern Washington ranks seventh in the league in receiving yards per game (88.0). His 15 receptions of 20 yards or more also leads the NFL.

Even so, Los Angeles is no guarantee to cover the Rams vs. Bears spread on Sunday Night Football.

That's because Chicago can draw upon last year's upset over the Rams. In Week 14 of last season, the Bears limited an 11-1 Los Angeles team to just 214 total yards in a 15-6 victory. The six points in that game are the fewest scored by the Rams in a regular-season game since Sean McVay became head coach in 2017.

In addition, Chicago will be going up against a makeshift Los Angeles offensive line. With Los Angeles' veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein sidelined because of a knee injury and center Brian Allen on injured reserve because of a damaged MCL, the Rams must play three first-year starters. The offensive line already is coming off a game in which it contributed to four sacks of Jared Goff and committed five penalties.

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

Who wins Bears vs. Rams on Sunday Night Football? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Rams spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the NFL expert who's 51-25 on picks involving these teams, and find out.