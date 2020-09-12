The Los Angeles Rams have the honor of participating in the inaugural event at the newly constructed SoFi Stadium, which they will share with the Chargers. Unfortunately, they'll play in an empty venue since fans will not be present due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Rams will begin the era when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in the 2020 NFL season-opener for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

Rams vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -2

Rams vs. Cowboys over-under: 51.5 points

Rams vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -135, Los Angeles +115

DAL: RB Ezekiel Elliott reached 1,000 yards rushing in three of his first four seasons

LA: Rams are 0-7-1 against the spread in their last eight games as home underdogs

Why the Cowboys can cover

Quarterback Dak Prescott is coming off a career year as he set personal bests with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdown tosses. The 27-year-old from Mississippi State helped get Dallas off to a strong start last season, throwing nine TD passes and only two interceptions as the team won its first three contests. Prescott had a pair of dangerous receivers at his disposal last year and figures to have another in 2020.

Amari Cooper led the Cowboys with a career-high 1,189 receiving yards, while Michael Gallup was right on his heels with 1,107, more than double the total he had as a rookie in 2018 (507). Dallas added a third potential 1,000-yard wideout in the 2020 NFL Draft, selecting CeeDee Lamb from Oklahoma with the 17th overall pick.

The 21-year-old had 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Sooners last season before deciding to forego his senior year.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles missed the playoffs for the first time in coach Sean McVay's three-year tenure, but finished above .500 for the third straight time after enduring 13 consecutive non-winning seasons. Despite going 9-7, it was considered a disappointing year for the Rams after they appeared in Super Bowl LIII following the 2018 season. Jared Goff still threw for over 4,600 yards.

Cooper Kupp emerged as a top-flight receiver in his third NFL season after being limited to only eight games in 2018 due to knee injuries. The 27-year-old Eastern Washington product had 94 catches for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, all career-highs. In his first two campaigns, Kupp totaled 102 receptions, 1,435 yards and 11 TDs.

How to make Rams vs. Cowboys picks

