Sunday Night Football odds, line: Rams vs. Eagles picks, predictions from expert who's 18-5 on L.A. games

Back home where they're undefeated, the Los Angeles Rams will try to bounce back from a stunning loss when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Los Angeles (11-2) lost 15-6 at Chicago last week, failing to score a touchdown as quarterback Jared Goff was intercepted four times. Philadelphia (6-7) is coming off a crushing overtime loss at Dallas and must win out to have any chance of surviving in the NFC playoff picture. The Eagles could also be without quarterback Carson Wentz (back).

Sportsbooks list L.A. as a 13-point favorite with the over-under for total points scored set at 52 in the latest Rams vs. Eagles odds.

White knows the Rams rank third in scoring (32.7 points per game) thanks in large part to running back Todd Gurley, who has averaged 4.9 yards per carry while amassing 1,707 yards from scrimmage with an absurd 19 touchdowns. Gurley was shut down in the bitter cold of Soldier Field, but he's a strong bet to rebound at home. The NFL's top defensive player, lineman Aaron Donald, should wreak havoc on an Eagles team that has been inconsistent all year and could be starting Nick Foles at quarterback. Donald has 16.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

The Rams are 4-1 against the spread in their last five after scoring fewer than 15 points in the previous game.

But just because the Rams are an elite team vying for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs doesn't mean they'll cover a huge number against a proud Eagles team with a championship pedigree.

The Eagles were victimized by several bad calls in last week's 29-23 loss at Dallas. Otherwise, they could have notched their third straight win. Foles is more than capable, as he showed last year in winning the Super Bowl MVP award. And the Eagles still have plenty of weapons in the passing game like tight end Zach Ertz and newly acquired wide receiver Golden Tate.

Philly is an eye-popping 10-1 against the spread in its last 11 meetings with the Rams, and L.A. is mired in an 0-3-1 ATS slump at home.

