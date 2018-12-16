Sunday Night Football odds, line: Rams vs. Eagles picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's 18-5 on L.A. games

The Los Angeles Rams have already clinched a playoff berth, while the Philadelphia Eagles are clawing for their own postseason hopes as the team face off on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Philly (6-7) may be shorthanded for this critical showdown, while L.A. (11-2) returns home after a humbling loss at Chicago. Los Angeles is favored by 13 points in the latest Rams vs. Eagles odds. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 52. There is a lot to consider before making any Eagles vs. Rams picks and predictions for Sunday Night Football, so make sure to see what SportsLine's R.J. White has to say.

White knows the Rams rank third in scoring (32.7 points per game) thanks in large part to running back Todd Gurley, who has averaged 4.9 yards per carry while amassing 1,707 yards from scrimmage with an absurd 19 touchdowns. Gurley was shut down in the bitter cold of Soldier Field, but he's a strong bet to rebound at home. The NFL's top defensive player, lineman Aaron Donald, should wreak havoc on an Eagles team that has been inconsistent all year and could be starting Nick Foles at quarterback. Donald has 16.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

The Rams are 4-1 against the spread in their last five after scoring fewer than 15 points in the previous game.

But just because the Rams are an elite team vying for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs doesn't mean they'll cover a huge number against a proud Eagles team with a championship pedigree.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles have been worked over by a slew of injuries. They're down to their No. 4 running back and now quarterback Carson Wentz isn't expected to play (back). Fortunately, Philly has one of the most accomplished backup quarterbacks in Nick Foles -- last season's Super Bowl MVP. And the team is unbeaten in the two games it's handed the ball to its current lead running back, rookie Josh Allen.

The Eagles' defense ranks 10th against the run, led by defensive end Michael Bennett and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who have 14.5 sacks combined.

