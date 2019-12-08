Sunday Night Football odds, line: Rams vs. Seahawks picks, predictions from L.A. expert who's 30-13

Playoff positioning in the NFC will be on the line when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams collide in a key NFC West showdown on Sunday Night Football. The Seahawks (10-2) are one of five teams sharing the best record in the NFL and occupy the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture behind New Orleans. Meanwhile, the Rams (7-5) are one game behind Minnesota for the second and final wild card spot in the NFC with just four games remaining. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The game is a pick'em in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds, while the over-under is 47.5. Before you make any Seahawks vs. Rams picks of your own, be sure to see the Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's resident Rams expert, R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst since the start of the 2017 season. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 265-218 on NFL picks against-the-spread, returning $2,335 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament -- the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest -- twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Rams. He has hit 30 of his last 43 picks involving Los Angeles. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has zeroed in on Seahawks vs. Rams and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick. You can see it at SportsLine. Now, here are several NFL betting lines for Seahawks vs. Rams:

Seahawks vs. Rams spread: Pick'em

Seahawks vs. Rams over-under: 47.5 points

Seahawks vs. Rams money line: Seattle -110, Los Angeles -110

Seattle: QB Russell Wilson leads the NFL with 26 touchdown passes

Los Angeles: DT Aaron Donald has 8.5 sacks in his last seven games

White knows that Russell Wilson is having arguably his best season. His touchdown-to-interception ratio of 26-to-4 and passer rating of 111.1 are the best of his eight seasons in the NFL. In addition, his 67.4 completion percentage is the second highest of his career.

White has also factored in that Seattle is tough to beat in prime time. Since Pete Carroll took over as coach in 2010, the Seahawks are 29-5-1 in night games. They have outscored opponents 928-548 over that time under the lights.

Even so, Seattle is no guarantee to win or cover the Seahawks vs. Rams spread on Sunday Night Football.

Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff is coming off arguably his best game of the season. In last week's 34-7 victory over Arizona, Goff completed 32-of-43 attempts for 424 yards and two touchdowns. His completion percentage of 74.4 was a season-high and his 424 passing yards were the second most this season.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been unblockable as of late. The reigning two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 8.5 sacks over his last seven games. His 9.5 sacks on the season are the most by a defensive tackle.

White has analyzed this matchup from every angle and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Rams vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Seahawks spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the expert who's 30-13 in his last 43 picks involving the Rams, and find out.