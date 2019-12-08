Sunday Night Football odds, line: Rams vs. Seahawks picks, predictions from proven expert who's 30-13

Russell Wilson can strengthen his case to be the 2019 NFL MVP when the Seattle Seahawks square off against the Los Angeles Rams in a key NFC West showdown on Sunday Night Football at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Wilson has accounted for 29 touchdowns this season, ranks third in the NFL in passer rating (111.1) and has the Seahawks (10-2) tied with four other teams for the best record in the NFL. Seattle is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games. Meanwhile, the Rams (7-5) are coming off a dominant 34-7 victory over Arizona. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Seattle opened as a 2.5-point favorite in the Seahawks vs. Rams odds, but oddsmakers currently have the Rams as a one-point favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, currently sits at 47.5. Before you make any Rams vs. Seahawks picks of your own, be sure to see the Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's resident Rams expert, R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst since the start of the 2017 season. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 265-218 on NFL picks against-the-spread, returning $2,335 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament -- the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest -- twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Rams. He has hit 30 of his last 43 picks involving Los Angeles. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has zeroed in on Seahawks vs. Rams and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick. You can see it at SportsLine. Now, here are several NFL betting lines for Seahawks vs. Rams:

Seahawks vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -1

Seahawks vs. Rams over-under: 47.5 points

Seahawks vs. Rams money line: Seattle -102, Los Angeles -118

Seattle: QB Russell Wilson leads the NFL with 26 touchdown passes

Los Angeles: DT Aaron Donald has 8.5 sacks in his last seven games

White knows that Seattle is coming off its best rushing game in more than a year. In Monday's victory over Minnesota, the Seahawks ran for 218 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing total was the team's most since Nov. 11, 2018, when Seattle ran for 273 yards against the Rams -- the Seahawks' opponent on Sunday night.

In addition, White knows that Seattle already has beaten Los Angeles this season. On Oct. 3, Wilson completed 17-of-23 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another 32 yards in a 30-29 win. The victory was one of five for the Seahawks this year in games decided by four points or fewer.

Even so, Seattle is no guarantee to win or cover the Seahawks vs. Rams spread on Sunday Night Football.

Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff is coming off arguably his best game of the season. In last week's 34-7 victory over Arizona, Goff completed 32-of-43 attempts for 424 yards and two touchdowns. His completion percentage of 74.4 was a season-high and his 424 passing yards were the second most this season.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been unblockable as of late. The reigning two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 8.5 sacks over his last seven games. His 9.5 sacks on the season are the most by a defensive tackle.

White has analyzed this matchup from every angle and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Rams vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Seahawks spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the expert who's 30-13 in his last 43 picks involving the Rams, and find out.