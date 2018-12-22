'Sunday Night Football' odds, line: Seahawks vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from expert who's 12-1 on K.C. games

It's must-see "Sunday Night Football" as the 11-3 Chiefs visit the 8-6 Seahawks. Kickoff from CenturyLink Field is at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Chiefs control their destiny for the AFC West title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs despite their Week 15 home loss to the Chargers, while Seattle can clinch an NFC wild-card berth with a win.

The bottom line: "Sunday Night Football" has major ramifications for the NFL playoff picture. Sportsbooks list Kansas City as a 2.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 55 in the latest Seahawks vs. Chiefs odds. Before you make any Seahawks vs. Chiefs picks and predictions for "Sunday Night Football," see what incomparable Kansas City expert Micah Roberts has to say.

A former Vegas bookmaker, Roberts has his finger on the Chiefs' pulse: He's a stunning 12-1 in his last 13 spread picks for or against Kansas City, including fading the Chiefs (-3.5) against the Chargers in L.A.'s 29-28 win.

"The Chiefs have gone just 1-4-1 against the spread since starting the season 7-0 in that department," Roberts said, telling readers to back the Chargers without hesitation. "I wouldn't call them overrated, but I would suggest they're not as good without Kareem Hunt."

Roberts has spotted huge value in the Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds. He's locked in a confident pick for "Sunday Night Football" (stream live on fuboTV).

Roberts knows the Chiefs are still in the AFC driver's seat thanks to MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes, who has electrified the NFL while accounting for 47 touchdowns against 13 turnovers. While Kansas City misses Hunt (released) and Sammy Watkins (foot), Mahomes still can rely on explosive wideout Tyreek Hill (12 total touchdowns) and elite tight end Travis Kelce (1,220 receiving yards, 10 scores). Kansas City leads the NFL with 35.6 points per game.

But just because the Chiefs sport the league's most powerful offense doesn't mean they'll cover the spread in Seattle, perhaps the NFL's toughest place to play.

Under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks are 16-2 straight-up in primetime games at home, not to mention 14-3-1 against the spread. Quarterback Russell Wilson is 12-1 against AFC foes at home.

The Seahawks will look to pound the Chiefs with their NFL-best running game, which averages 154.9 yards. They should have success since K.C. gives up a league-worst 5.0 yards per carry.

Roberts, who ran Station Casinos' sportsbooks for 13 years, is going Over on "Sunday Night Football." But he's laser-focused on a huge X-factor in this game, and it has him going big on one side of the spread.

