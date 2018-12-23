Sunday Night Football odds, line: Seahawks vs. Chiefs picks, top predictions from legendary expert who's 12-1 on K.C. games

The Seattle Seahawks look to continue their primetime home magic when they host the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from CenturyLink Field. Under Pete Carroll, Seattle is a stunning 16-2 straight-up in primetime home games, including a 21-7 win over the visiting Vikings two weeks ago. Kansas City (11-3) comes off a one-point home loss to the Chargers, but still can take the AFC West and earn the conference's top seed by winning out. Sportsbooks list Kansas City as a one-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 56 in the latest Seahawks vs. Chiefs odds. Before you make any Seahawks vs. Chiefs picks and predictions for Sunday Night Football, see what SportsLine's resident Vegas legend, Micah Roberts, has to say.

A former Vegas bookmaker, Roberts has his finger on the Chiefs' pulse: He's a stunning 12-1 in his last 13 spread picks for or against Kansas City, including fading the Chiefs (-3.5) against the Chargers in L.A.'s 29-28 win.

"The Chiefs have gone just 1-4-1 against the spread since starting the season 7-0 in that department," Roberts said, telling readers to back the Chargers without hesitation. "I wouldn't call them overrated, but I would suggest they're not as good without Kareem Hunt." Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Roberts has spotted huge value in the Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds.

Roberts knows the Chiefs lead the NFL in scoring (35.6 points per game) behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has taken the league by storm. He has thrown for 4,543 yards and 45 touchdowns against 11 interceptions and continues to excel even without Hunt (released) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot). Top wideout Tyreek Hill (78 catches, 1,304 yards, 11 touchdowns) has become the team's go-to guy for chunk plays.

But just because the Chiefs sport the league's most powerful offense doesn't mean they'll cover the Sunday Night Football spread in Seattle, arguably the NFL's toughest place to play.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, who is 12-1 against AFC competition at home in his career, comes in hot. He has thrown 13 touchdowns against one interception in his last six games.

Wilson benefits from the NFL's top ground game, which averages 155 yards per outing. Leading rusher Chris Carson just tore up the 49ers last week for 119 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. He'll face a weaker run defense on Sunday Night Football.

Roberts is going Over on "Sunday Night Football."

