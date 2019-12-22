Sunday Night Football odds, line, spread: Bears vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from expert who's 13-4

The Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears will battle in a Sunday Night Football game that has far-reaching implications for the visiting team in a prominent, nationally-televised spot. The teams square off from Soldier Field, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a six-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 44.5 in the latest Bears vs. Chiefs odds. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Bears picks or Sunday Night Football predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. That expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2016, as he has been a consistent winner in both college and pro football. He enters this week as SportsLine's most profitable NFL handicapper this season, posting a record of 44-25 on his NFL picks after a 2018 season in which he posted a 63-46 record against the spread.

More importantly, he has had a sharp eye for the tendencies of these clubs, posting a record of 13-4 in his last 17 against the spread picks involving the Bears or Chiefs. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has locked in on Bears vs. Chiefs from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread pick that is only available at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see it. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Bears vs. Chiefs:

Bears vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -6

Bears vs. Chiefs over-under: 44.5 points

Bears vs. Chiefs money line: Chiefs -241, Bears +196

KC: Four straight victories after losing four of six games

CHI: Three-game winning streak snapped in Week 15 against Green Bay

Tierney knows that the Bears have been eliminated from the postseason and, by proxy, Chicago is operating in a spoiler role. The Bears, however, bring the No. 8 total defense and No. 3 scoring defense in the NFL this season. Chicago is allowing only 18.1 points per game and, at home under the lights, there is every reason to believe the Bears can compete defensively. With the ball in their hands, Chicago is admittedly less potent, but the Chiefs struggle in containing the ground game. That could provide a path to impact for Bears running back David Montgomery, who has compiled more than 700 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season.

Still, Chicago isn't assured of covering the Bears vs. Chiefs point spread spread on Sunday Night Football.

Tierney also knows that the Chiefs have plenty to play for while Patrick Mahomes and company pursue a first-round bye in the NFL playoff picture. Kansas City has won four straight games as they arrive in Chicago, clinching the AFC West title along the way, and their defense has improved vastly. In fact, the Chiefs have allowed 17 points or fewer in four straight contests.

We can tell you Tierney is leaning under the total, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Sunday Night Football. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Bears vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Chiefs spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the expert who's 13-4 on picks involving these teams.