Sunday Night Football odds, line, spread: Bills vs. Steelers picks, predictions from expert who's 48-28

The two teams occupying the wild cards in the AFC playoff picture, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills, collide in a pivotal Sunday Night Football matchup at Heinz Field. The Bills (9-4) can clinch a playoff berth with a win on Sunday. They are coming off a 24-17 loss to AFC-leading Baltimore, but remain one game behind New England in the AFC East standings. Meanwhile, the Steelers (8-5) have won three straight games and six of seven to move into the second and final wild card spot. In the last five games, Pittsburgh is 5-0 against the spread, and kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a one-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Steelers odds, while the over-under is 37.

Bills vs. Steelers spread: Pittsburgh -1

Bills vs. Steelers over-under: 37 points

Bills vs. Steelers money line: Pittsburgh -115, Buffalo +105

PIT: QB Devlin Hodges is 3-0 as a starter

BUF: Bills are allowing 16.3 points per game (second in the NFL)

White knows that the Pittsburgh has had one of the league's top defenses since the end of September. Since Week 4, the Steelers rank second in the NFL in points allowed (15.7) and yards allowed (271.6) per game. Last week, they allowed just 17 points and 236 yards to Arizona.

In addition, White has taken into account that quarterback Devlin Hodges has been solid for Pittsburgh. The undrafted rookie free agent has a passer rating of 103.2, is completing 71.3 percent of his passes and is 3-0 as a starter. His accomplishments are even more impressive considering receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee, concussion), running back James Conner (shoulder) and tight end Vance McDonald (concussion) have all missed significant time recently.

Even so, Pittsburgh is no guarantee to cover the Steelers vs. Bills spread on Sunday Night Football.

White also knows Buffalo is playing elite defense. The Bills rank second in points allowed (16.3) and third in yards allowed (296.8) per game. In last week's 24-17 loss to Baltimore, Buffalo limited the Ravens' No. 2-ranked offense to season lows in rushing yards (118) and total yards (257).

In addition, running back Devin Singletary is turning into one of the offense's most dynamic players. Over his first seven games, he averaged 71.3 scrimmage yards per outing. But in the last three games, he has averaged 111.0. After sharing snaps with Frank Gore all season, Singletary saw 82 percent of the offensive snaps last Sunday.

