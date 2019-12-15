Sunday Night Football odds, line, spread: Bills vs. Steelers picks, predictions from proven expert who's 48-28

The Pittsburgh Steelers resume their playoff push when they host the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday Night Football matchup with major postseason implications at Heinz Field. The Steelers (8-5), who have won seven of eight games, occupy the No. 2 wild card spot in the AFC playoff picture, one game behind Buffalo. They likely need to win at least two of their final three games against the Bills, Jets and Ravens in order to play into January. In the last five games, Pittsburgh is 5-0 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Bills (9-4) can clinch a postseason berth with a victory over the Steelers on Sunday night. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a one-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Bills odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 37. Before you make any Steelers vs. Bills picks or Sunday Night Football predictions, you need to hear what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say. See the pick now.

Here are the NFL lines and trends for Steelers vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Steelers spread: Pittsburgh -1

Bills vs. Steelers over-under: 37 points

Bills vs. Steelers money line: Pittsburgh -115, Buffalo +105

PIT: QB Devlin Hodges is 3-0 as a starter

BUF: Bills are allowing 16.3 points per game (second in the NFL)

White knows that Pittsburgh has dominated the series against Buffalo recently. In fact, the Steelers are 10-1 in the last 11 meetings against the Bills. Since Mike Tomlin took over as coach of Pittsburgh in 2007, the Steelers are 4-0 against Buffalo, with the average score being 24-12.

White has also taken into account that the Pittsburgh pass rush should cause problems for the Bills. Led by T.J. Watt (12.5 sacks), Bud Dupree (9.5) and Cameron Heyward (8.0), the Steelers lead the NFL in sacks (48). That bodes well facing Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who went 7-for-24 when blitzed and 1-for-16 when under pressure last week against Baltimore.

Even so, Pittsburgh is no guarantee to cover the Steelers vs. Bills spread on Sunday Night Football.

White also knows Buffalo is playing elite defense. The Bills rank second in points allowed (16.3) and third in yards allowed (296.8) per game. In last week's 24-17 loss to Baltimore, Buffalo limited the Ravens' No. 2-ranked offense to season lows in rushing yards (118) and total yards (257).

In addition, running back Devin Singletary is turning into one of the offense's most dynamic players. Over his first seven games, he averaged 71.3 scrimmage yards per outing. But in the last three games, he has averaged 111.0. After sharing snaps with Frank Gore all season, Singletary saw 82 percent of the offensive snaps last Sunday.

