West Coast teams hoping to improve their positioning in the 2022 NFL playoff picture will collide when the San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Week 10 Sunday Night Football game at Levi's Stadium. The Niners (4-4), who reached the NFC Championship Game last year, sit in second place in the NFC West, 1 ½ games behind the surprising Seahawks (6-3). San Francisco is coming off a bye week in Week 9. Meanwhile, the Chargers (5-3) are in second place in the AFC West standings, one game behind the Chiefs (6-2). Last week, Los Angeles escaped Atlanta with a 20-17 victory.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before making any 49ers vs. Chargers picks or Week 10 NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's resident Chargers expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes as SportsLine's No. 1 expert in NFL picks against the spread and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also gone a whopping 19-7-1 on his last 27 against-the-spread picks involving the Chargers, meaning he's well-qualified for this selection.

Now, he has locked in on 49ers vs. Chargers and released his confident SNF picks. Go to SportsLine to see them. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Chargers vs. Niners:

Chargers vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -7.5

Chargers vs. 49ers over/under: 45 points

Chargers vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -350, Los Angeles +275

SF: 49ers lead the league in total defense (285.9 yards per game)

LAC: RB Austin Ekeler leads the NFL in touchdowns (10)

Chargers vs. 49ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco's running attack has a favorable matchup going up against the Los Angeles defense. The Chargers have given up 5.7 yards per carry this season, which is dead-last in the NFL. They also allow 145.5 rushing yards per game; just three teams -- the Bears, Lions and Texans -- give up more.

In addition, Nick Bosa continues to be one of the league's best pass-rushers. The 6-foot-4, 266-pound Bosa is tied for second in the league in sacks (8.5) and third in pressure percentage (16.3). Led by Bosa, the 49ers are tied for sixth in the NFL in sacks (26). See which side to back here.

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles has one of the NFL's most versatile weapons in Austin Ekeler. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back leads the NFL with 10 touchdowns, including six rushing and four receiving. He has rushed for a touchdown in five consecutive games, the longest such active streak in the NFL.

In addition, the Chargers have dominated the series against the 49ers recently. Los Angeles has won five straight meetings against San Francisco. The average score in those games has been 34-21. See which side to back here.

How to make Chargers vs. 49ers picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the total, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins 49ers vs. Chargers? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Chargers spread you should jump on, all from the NFL expert who's 19-7 on against-the-spread picks involving the Chargers, and find out.