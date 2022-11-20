The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs are rolling and looking to extend their lead in the division. In fact, Kansas City has won three straight games. Los Angeles is littered with injuries, as both receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) have been sidelined, though both could suit up for Sunday Night Football. Kansas City is 4-5 against the spread, while Los Angeles is 6-3.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a 5.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 52.5 in the latest Chargers vs. Chiefs odds. Before making any Chiefs vs. Chargers picks or Week 11 NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's resident Chargers expert, R.J. White, has to say.

Chargers vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -5.5

Chargers vs. Chiefs over/under: 52.5 points

Chargers vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -240, Los Angeles +200

KC: Over is 7-1 in Chiefs' last eight road games

LAC: Chargers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following a straight-up loss

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City's offense is having a successful campaign with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the charge. The Chiefs' offense is electric and efficient, constantly moving the chains. They are ranked second in the league in total offense (423.1) but first in passing offense (313.9) and scoring (30).

Mahomes is having a magnificent season as he continues to play with undeniable swagger. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has a rocket of an arm with superb accuracy. He is an exceptional improviser and can make plays off-script with ease. Mahomes is first in the NFL in passing yards (2,936) and passing touchdowns (25). Last week, he went 26 of 35 for 331 yards and four passing scores.

Why the Chargers can cover

Quarterback Justin Herbert guides the Chargers' aerial attack, which is fifth in the league in passing (265.3). Herbert can uncork the ball and let it rip deep down the field on a line. The 24-year-old ranks sixth in the league in passing yards (2,450) and ninth in passing touchdowns (14).

Running back Austin Ekeler is a dynamic playmaker in the backfield for Los Angeles. Ekeler runs hard and owns plenty of quickness. The West Colorado product excels as a change of pace runner and receiving back. Ekeler has 451 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he has 420 receiving yards and another four scores.

How to make Chargers vs. Chiefs picks

