Teams looking to improve their postseason positioning will meet when the New York Giants face the Washington Commanders in a key Week 15 NFC East matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Giants (7-5-1) have struggled of late, losing three and tying once in their last four games. The Commanders (7-5-1), meanwhile, have won three and tied once in the same stretch. The teams played to a 20-20 tie two weeks ago at East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants lead the all-time regular-season series 104-70-5, including going 6-1-1 in the last eight meetings.

Kickoff from FedEx Field in Summerfield, Maryland, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Washington is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Before you make any Giants vs. Commanders picks or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine's resident Commanders expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he is 427-344 all-time on NFL sides (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

In addition, Hartstein has gone 22-8-1 on his last 31 picks involving the Commanders, returning $1,301. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has zoned in on Giants vs. Commanders and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Giants spread: Commanders -4.5

Commanders vs. Giants over/under: 40.5 points

Commanders vs. Giants money line: New York Giants +185, Washington -225

NYG: Giants are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games following an ATS loss

WAS: Commanders are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games overall

Why the Commanders can cover

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke passed for 275 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions for a 101.2 rating in the Week 13 meeting with the Giants. Heinicke is looking for his third game in a row overall and fourth in a row at home with two or more touchdown passes. He had career-highs in completions (34) and passing yards (336) in his last home meeting versus New York. In seven games this season, he has completed 131 of 212 attempts (61.8%) for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions.

The Commanders' leading receiver is Terry McLaurin, who has a team-high 62 receptions for 945 yards (15.2 average) and three touchdowns. He has 12 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 49-yarder, with 338 yards after the catch and 44 first-down conversions. In the Dec. 4 game against the Giants, he had eight receptions for 105 yards (13.1 average) and one touchdown. He also had eight catches for 128 yards (16.0 average) at Philadelphia on Nov. 14.

Why the Giants can cover

New York is led by quarterback Daniel Jones, who had two touchdowns (one rushing and one passing) and a 96.1 rating last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was his sixth-career game with both a rushing and passing touchdown. Jones completed 25 of 31 attempts (80.6%) and had 271 yards from scrimmage, including 200 passing, with one touchdown and no interceptions for a 104.3 rating in the Week 13 meeting with the Commanders. He has seven touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 111.4 rating in three career starts at Washington. For the season, Jones has thrown 12 touchdowns and been picked off four times.

Also powering the Giants' offense is running back Saquon Barkley. The fifth-year pro has played in all 13 games with 251 carries for 1,083 yards (4.3 average) and eight touchdowns. He also has eight explosive plays, including a long of 68 yards. He has been a weapon in the passing game as well with 42 receptions for 261 yards (6.2 average) with two big plays, including a long of 41 yards.

For Sunday Night Football's matchup, Hartstein is leaning over on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back.

